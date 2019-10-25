Rife with gospel influences, the 11-track album marks a notable departure for the boundary-pushing rapper. West has increasingly and publicly expressed devotion to Christianity, and reportedly claims he’s stepping away from making “secular music.”

“I now have given my life to Jesus Christ, and I work for God,” West said during a surprise appearance Thursday night on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Below is everything to know about the album, which you can listen to below:

Delays

It’s not uncommon for musicians to tease release dates, only for the deadlines to come and go. This is especially true for West, who famously failed to deliver the “Yandhi” album he promised last year. In August, West’s wife, Kim Kardashian West, tweeted a purported track list for “Jesus Is King” with a projected release date of Sept. 27.

After a few instances of false hope, fans grew excited when West, whose social media presence is intermittent at best, tweeted Thursday night that the long-delayed “Jesus Is King” would drop at midnight. But 12 a.m. came and went with no new album. Just after 1 a.m. Eastern time, West thanked his fans for their patience in a tweet, noting that he and his team were “specifically fixing mixes” on three forthcoming tracks: “Everything We Need,” “Follow God” and “Water.”

Meanwhile, West was creating buzz in New York. On “Kimmel,” which is taping in Brooklyn this week and aired at 12:05 a.m., the rapper said of his album, with a sheepish grin, “Oh, it’s out now.” And eagle-eyed Twitter users spotted West navigating a mysterious setup at the World Trade Center’s Oculus transportation hub, where it seemed as though the rapper was preparing for something.

An even more granular update came from West’s longtime collaborator Consequence, who tweeted Friday morning that the album “was turned in at 4AM” and would take eight hours to make its way to digital streaming platforms. “I didn’t eat dinner so you guys could have this by Lunch time 12/1pm EST,” he wrote.

What’s on the album

West certainly isn’t the first rapper to go the Gospel route. (Heck, even Snoop Dogg released “Bible of Love” in 2018.)

But West’s album may be the most high-profile among them, and on “Jesus Is King,” West addresses his turn to God and the response his public devotion has been receiving. He also alludes to some of his controversial political statements, including his garbled take on the 13th Amendment and his widely criticized assertion that 400 years of slavery “sounds like a choice.”

“Said I’m finna do a gospel album,” he raps on “Hands On,” the ninth track. “What have you been hearing from the Christians? They’ll be the first ones to judge me, make it feel like nobody love me.”

And while “Jesus Is King” incorporates many sonic and thematic facets of West’s previous work, one thing you won’t hear is cursing. (The album is notably devoid of a parental advisory sticker.) The project opens with “Every Hour,” a track featuring what West has dubbed the “Sunday Service Choir,” and a sped-up intro that evokes the chipmunk-soul production style of his early work. The song incorporates the gospel hymn “Now Let Us Sing” as the choir beckons: “Sing til’ the power of the Lord comes down.”

On “Selah,” a track punctuated by a stomp-like rhythm, West invokes Noah (“Before the flood, people judge/ They did the same thing to Noah”) and delivers a line that circulated following listening parties he hosted in the lead-up to the album’s release: “Everybody wanted Yandhi,” he raps, alluding to his abandoned 2018 project. “Then Jesus Christ did the laundry.”

“God Is” is a reimagining of the gospel standard of the same name, with West singing in a raw voice, “I know God is the force that picked me up.”

“Follow God” is a frenetic rap with a sample (of the gospel outfit Whole Truth’s “Can You Lose By Following God”) that calls to mind “Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1,” a decidedly raunchier track that appeared on West’s 2016 album “The Life of Pablo.”

“Closed on Sunday” has already raised eyebrows as the rapper trills: “Closed on Sunday/ You my Chick-fil-A/ You’re my number one/ With the lemonade.” Beyond the cheesy line (and the prickly politics of alluding to a fast-food chain with a history of anti-LGBTQ controversies), the song notably rejects the social media fame embraced by his wife and in-laws.

“Hold the selfies, put the ‘Gram away,” he instructs. He also issues parental advice: “When you got daughters, always keep them safe.” As for sons, West says, “Train them in the faith.”

The song ends with West proclaiming “Jezebel don’t even stand a chance,” which invokes the biblical figure associated with false prophets and sexual promiscuity.

“Use This Gospel” brings to mind the rapper’s 2010 album “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” — and the incessant dinging a car makes when you leave the door ajar. It also features two collaborators from very different genres, which brings us to ...

Who is on the album

Why yes, that is a Kenny G credit on a Kanye West album. The jazz saxophonist performs a solo on the 10th track, “Use This Gospel” — and it’s a true solo! No other instrument is playing.

“Jesus Is King” has West taking center stage on most of the tracks. Clipse is on “Use This Gospel.” Ty Dolla $ign and Ant Clemons are featured on “Everything We Need.” Gospel star Fred Hammond joins West on “Hands On.” And Timbaland has a producer credit on five tracks: “Closed On Sunday,” “Water,” “Hands On,” “Use This Gospel” and “Jesus Is Lord.”

Who is not on the album

Sorry, Young Thug. The rapper publicly asked West earlier this month if his guest verse would make the cut on “Jesus Is King,” and we now know the answer is no.

Yo @kanyewest is my verse about the devil still on Jesus ?? — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) October 2, 2019

There had also been speculation about a Nicki Minaj collaboration. But earlier this week, Minaj told the Shade Room that she did a song with West “that he now wants to transform into a gospel song.”

Minaj wrote three different verses, she said, adding, “We ain’t seeing eye to eye on it. I don’t know, but, of course, I love and respect Kanye, and Kim, we’ll see what happens with that."

Whatever happened with “that” is not happening on “Jesus Is King.”

What we know about how this was made

We’ve learned more in recent days about what went into making “Jesus Is King.”

During an interview with Beats 1’s Zane Lowe on Thursday, West said that “there were times where I was asking people not to have premarital sex while they were working on the album.”

He also suggested that praying and fasting could be beneficial to the process of making the album: “When people pray together, and fast together, the power is increased."

He also wanted this project to be his collaborators’ top — and only — priority. “There were times where I went to people that were working on other projects and said, can you just work and focus on this?” he said.

There’s also a film

West didn’t just release an album; he’s also putting out a short Imax film of the same name.

In an early screening of the “Jesus Is King” film on Oct. 12 in Washington, West took a front-row seat at George Washington University’s Lisner Auditorium to play what he said was a finished cut of the movie (outside of a few technical glitches).

Structured as vignettes, the film orbits around the Roden Crater in the Arizona desert, where American artist James Turrell has been working on a visual project since 1977. Turrell’s monument in the desert is intended to be an observatory, and West was so enamored of the work that he donated $10 million in January toward its completion.

In the film, a choir, accompanied by a piano, performs inside the dome-like structure, singing a variety of existing gospel hymns, new tracks from the accompanying album and interpretations of the 42-year-old rapper’s existing songs (such as “Lost in the World”) reimagined with wholesome religious lyrics.

The billed 35-minute run time is largely a choral performance punctuated by text slides of choice biblical passages that echo West’s professed spiritual awakening. There are still idiosyncratic visual flourishes that fans have come to expect from West, including a scene of the rapper sweeping the floor in the dead of night for nearly a minute.

