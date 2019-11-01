Among American political cartoonists, meanwhile, such Pulitzer Prize-winning artists as Adam Zyglis, Signe Wilkinson and The Post’s Tom Toles depicted Trump trying to hold back the political forces amassing against him, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) gains an upper hand. Lisa Benson of The Washington Post Writers Group, on the other hand, depicted the impeachment inquiry as a clown show, with or without a formal resolution.