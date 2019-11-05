The decision to disqualify “Lionheart,” relayed to Oscar voters via email, was first reported by the Wrap. A story published Monday states that the title “had not been vetted” by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences before appearing on the record-breaking list of 93 entries released early last month.

Oscar-nominated director Ava DuVernay criticized the category’s criteria by tweeting to the academy that “English is the official language of Nigeria. Are you barring this country from ever competing for an Oscar in its official language?” Franklin Leonard, founder of the Black List, a yearly survey of the most popular unproduced screenplays, pointed out that Nigerians speak English because of colonialism.

Nnaji, quote-tweeting DuVernay, joined the discussion Monday evening.

“This movie represents the way we speak as Nigerians. This includes English which acts as a bridge between the 500+ language spoken in our country; thereby making us #OneNigeria,” she wrote, adding in another tweet: “It’s not different to how French connects communities in former French colonies. We did not choose who colonized us. As ever, this film and many like it, is proudly Nigerian.”

“Lionheart” is not the first international entry the academy has deemed ineligible; in 2007, Israel was asked to submit another feature because a large portion of Eran Kolirin’s “The Band’s Visit” was also in English. The rule disqualifying both films was approved in 2006, ahead of the 79th Academy Awards. Prior to that point, each entry’s dialogue had to be in the official language of the country submitting the film.

The academy’s board of governors altered the category again this past April in order to promote a “positive and inclusive view of filmmaking,” per a release announcing that the “foreign language film” category would now be called “international feature film.” The language criteria, however, remained the same.

