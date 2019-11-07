The commentator issued a statement at the time apologizing for his actions. “I’m going to take a step back from my day-to-day work while I properly deal with this situation,” Halperin said in the statement. He has since made several appearances on Sirius XM radio with CNN contributor Michael Smerconish.

“I wasn’t a perfect person when I made these mistakes,” Halperin said in one interview. “I’m not a perfect person now. I’m happy to be judged by perfect people.”

When his deal for “How to Beat Trump: America’s Top Political Strategists on What It Will Take” was announced, the women who accused Halperin criticized the book, and several top Democrat strategists who were quoted in it — including Barack Obama’s senior adviser David Axelrod and strategist and Fox News contributor Donna Brazile — were forced to explain their participation.

Halperin’s book published Oct. 29 and sold 502 copies, according to the Associated Press, which reported the sales based on analysis from NPD BookScan. The organization tracks about 85 percent of print sales, according to AP.

Earlier this fall, Halperin’s publisher, Judith Regan, defended her choice to give his project a platform, and did so again this week. After a recent book talk with Halperin in Los Angeles, Regan told Page Six that she “didn’t approve of what he did.”

“ … But I always have compassion,” she told Page Six. “He’s tried to become a better person. He had a right to write it, and I have a right to publish it … He really has changed.”

The book talk was a “private, off-the-record event with major songwriters” and “big CEOs,” Regan told Page Six. “A well-known politico asked a lot of questions about the #MeToo stuff,” Regan said. “[Halperin] answered to everyone’s satisfaction.”

Regan also lambasted what she called “cancel culture.”

“In this guilty-until-proven-innocent, cancel culture where everyone is condemned to death or to a lifetime of unemployment based on an accusation that’s 12 years old is criminal,” Regan told Page Six.

Halperin’s previous book “Game Change,” which he co-wrote, was a bestseller that chronicled the 2008 presidential campaign and was eventually made into an HBO movie. HBO was planning to adapt “Game Change” into a miniseries, but canceled those plans after accusations against Halperin surfaced.

The Washington Post’s Paul Farhi spoke with nine women in October 2017 who said they were aware of, or had directly experienced, unwanted contact by Halperin over a period dating from the mid-1990s. The behavior included unwanted touching, inappropriate late-night phone calls and aggressive, repeated sexual propositioning.

