“It’s a crazy day in Washington! I’m flipping my wig over the high-energy proceedings today,” Myles said in an interview with NBC News. “Tensions are high, and the bar for who’s allowed in the Longworth House is very, very low.”

According to Myles’s personal Facebook, she’s in Washington to cover the hearing with Happs, an open-source live news network.

“Check us out on the app—i’ll be commenting on what’s going on, and probably causing a ruckus in day drag,” she posted, accompanied by cry-laughing emoji.

Myles wasn’t too far off: Several pictures of the drag queen — and appropriately snarky tweets — quickly took off on social media.

A drag queen going through security at the impeachment hearings is seriously relatable content. pic.twitter.com/D8MGbHiROj — Alexander Kacala (@TheFaymeReport) November 13, 2019

It wouldn’t be a crazy testimony day on the hill without a drag queen live blogging the #ImpeachmentHearings pic.twitter.com/KQzPR14h7N — Vincent Pecoraro (@vincentpec) November 13, 2019

good morning to literally none of you except the drag queen who's at the capitol to watch today's impeachment hearing — danny nett (@dannynett) November 13, 2019

When not covering Capitol Hill, Myles holds the title of Miss Fish NYC 2014, a pageant to find the “fishiest” queen in the city (a term for when a performer looks very feminine). She is also the winner of Cycle 4 of Mimi Imfurst’s Philly Drag Wars, a 13-week competition in the style of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” She has produced successful comedy shows and, in 2017, she wrote and starred in “Babashook,” a parody music video about “The Babadook” being a gay icon.

Now, it seems she can add “congressional correspondent” to her résumé.

