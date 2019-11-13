“Young people do stupid things and I normally give them a break for that,” Moreno told Black, 22, per the Miami Herald. “The problem is that you have been doing stupid things since 15."

The rapper, who changed his legal name from Dieuson Octave to Bill Kapri, earned a Grammy nomination in 2018 for co-writing Cardi B’s chart-topping track “Bodak Yellow.” His album “Dying to Live” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard album chart later that year, and its hit single “Zeze,” featuring Travis Scott and Offset, peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Black was arrested at the Rolling Loud Music Festival in May after law enforcement discovered he had twice lied on background forms while buying firearms, denying he had ever been “under indictment … in any court for a felony offense.” A semiautomatic rifle that he purchased was recovered from the scene of a March shooting just north of Fort Lauderdale. Another weapon was found in the trunk of a car in April as Black and his team tried to cross the border from Canada into Upstate New York.

The rapper, who has previously served time for violating his house arrest, is involved in other pending criminal cases. In April, the Associated Press reported that he had been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct — and faces a maximum sentence of 30 years — for allegedly assaulting a high school student after a concert in Florence, S.C.

Reached for comment on Wednesday, a lawyer for Black stated that the court had handed down a shorter sentence after being “apprised of all the facts and circumstances of this case and the good charitable work that Bill has done over the years,” noting that he could be eligible for an early release. Black addressed the Wednesday sentencing in an Instagram post uploaded shortly afterward.

“Hold It Down While I’m On Lock,” he wrote. “Calling Shots From The Box."

