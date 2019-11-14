Borchetta and Braun “have now said that I’m not allowed to perform my old songs on television because they claim that would be re-recording my music before I’m allowed to next year,” Swift wrote, raising the question of whether a recorded performance legally constitutes rerecording. She also claimed the Big Machine executives had “declined the use of my older music or performance footage” for a Netflix documentary about the past few years of her life.

“Scott Borchetta told my team that they’ll allow me to use my music only if I do these things: If I agree to not re-record copycat versions of my songs next year (which is something I’m both legally allowed to do and looking forward to) and also told my team that I need to stop talking about him and Scooter Braun,” she continued. “I feel very strongly that sharing what is happening to me could change the awareness level for other artists and potentially help them avoid a similar fate.

“The message being sent to me is very clear. Basically, be a good little girl and shut up. Or you’ll be punished. This is WRONG. Neither of these men had a hand in the writing of those songs."

Don’t know what else to do pic.twitter.com/1uBrXwviTS — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 14, 2019

Swift remained with Big Machine, to which she signed as a teenager, until she left for Universal Music Group last year. When Braun acquired the label in June, she reacted on Tumblr by calling the news “my worst case scenario.” The difficult relationship between Swift and Braun, who formerly managed Kanye West and continues to work with Justin Bieber, dates back a decade, when West infamously interrupted Swift’s acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. While Bieber has stood by Braun’s side amid the public feud, other artists such as Halsey and the band Haim have defended Swift.

Last year, Variety reported that Big Machine “has derived as much as 80 percent of its revenue from Swift’s music in recent years” and, as such, was unlikely to hand over one of their greatest assets. Swift’s contract states that she can rerecord her first five albums starting in November 2020, which, she wrote on Thursday, makes the probability of performing at any recorded events between now and then “a question mark.” (She maintains the rights to “Lover,” her latest album and her first with Universal.)

In a rather unusual move for an artist of her caliber, Swift also asked fans to let Borchetta and Braun, as well as Braun’s clients, “know how you feel” about her situation. Within an hour, her tweet had amassed nearly 200,000 likes and more than 70,000 retweets. Neither Braun’s representatives nor Big Machine responded to The Washington Post’s request for comment on Swift’s statement.

