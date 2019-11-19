Several of the questions raised by the previous “Cats” trailer, released in July, remain unanswered, including: Why do some cats have clothes and some cats do not have clothes? Why do the cats have human lips? Do the cats work out?

And then, as now, we remain intrigued and bothered by the humanoid figures of these cats.

All of these cats have very realistic fur and tails. In a behind-the-scenes video, director Tom Hooper said the team behind the film used “digital fur technology to create the most perfect covering of fur."

“These are people, but they’re cats,” Corden helpfully and accurately explains in that video. When Lloyd Weber told “Good Morning Britain” that Swift wanted to watch the first trailer 10 times, he noted that the technique isn’t CGI but “it turns you into a cat. So it’s Taylor Swift, you know it’s Taylor Swift, but she’s a cat.”

The new trailer especially highlighted Elba, who plays Macavity. His weirdly slender cat bod and cowboy hat did not go unnoticed on Twitter.

i am terrified of idris elba cat. this is my sleep paralysis demon pic.twitter.com/SMBqFrXVZ0 — jasmine 🌟 elmax au (@elsflannel) November 19, 2019

Therapist: Idris Elba cat can’t hurt you



Idris Elba cat: pic.twitter.com/yGEUgPBah7 — Blake (@TheBlakeBagu) November 19, 2019

Why go this route? Well, stage productions of “Cats” famously feature skintight clothing over distinctly human bodies, so this 2019 cinematic version remains pretty true to the look of the musical. Perhaps no one wanted to deviate too much from that aesthetic by using animated cats that have bodies that are slightly less human.

Regardless, when watching the snippets ahead of the film’s December release, we cannot help but concede that Bong Joon-Ho may have a point regarding movie costumes. The “Parasite” writer-director recently revealed why he could never direct a Marvel movie: “I can’t stand people wearing tight-fitting clothes,” he told Variety.

“I’ll never wear something like that, and just seeing someone in tight clothes is mentally difficult. I don’t know where to look, and I feel suffocated,” he said. “Most superheroes wear tight suits, so I can never direct one. I don’t think anyone will offer the project to me either. If there is a superhero who has a very boxy costume, maybe I can try.”

But Bong doesn’t take artistic offense to movies with form-fitting garments. He calls it “a personal problem,” saying “I respect the creativity that goes into superhero films, but in real life and in movies, I can’t stand people wearing tight-fitting clothes.”

In that case, may we suggest he skip “Cats”?

