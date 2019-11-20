Close behind were teen pop star Billie Eilish and rapper Lil Nas X, who earned six nominations each. Lil Nas X’s groundbreaking monster hit “Old Town Road” was locked on the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for a record-breaking 19 weeks this year — until it was knocked off by Eilish’s smash “Bad Guy,” which also landed in the song and record of the year categories.

Album of the year, the show’s most prestigious honor, included all three most-nominated artists, along with Lana Del Ray, H.E.R., Bon Iver, Vampire Weekend and Ariana Grande, who made headlines last year when she skipped the Grammys after a disagreement with producers over which songs to perform on the broadcast.

The upcoming Grammy Awards marks the inaugural ceremony under the leadership of Deborah Dugan, the first female president in the history of the Recording Academy. In August, she took the reins from Neil Portnow, who ran the organization for 17 years; in his final year, he sparked controversy by suggesting that women needed to “step up” to win more awards after only one solo female artist was given a trophy during the 2018 Grammys telecast.

The 62nd Grammy Awards will air Sunday, Jan. 26, at 8 p.m. on CBS. To view a complete list of the nominees, click here.

Album of the year

“I, I” Bon Iver

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” Billie Eilish

“Thank U, Next,” Ariana Grande

“I Used to Know Her,” H.E.R.

“7,” Lil Nas X

“Cuz I Love You,” Lizzo

“Father of the Bride,” Vampire Weekend

IMMEDIATE ANALYSIS: Most of these showed up on Grammy predictions lists, although the category has a few surprises: While Lil Nas X was expected to be nominated for his TikTok meme turned gargantuan hit “Old Town Road” with Billy Ray Cyrus, few thought his album in its entirety would be nominated. Notable snubs include Taylor Swift for “Lover” (although she did earn song and record of the year nods), as well as Maggie Rogers’s debut “Heard It In a Past Life” and Tyler, the Creator’s “Igor,” both of which multiple prognosticators thought had a shot at making the list.

Record of the year

“Hey Ma,” Bon Iver

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

“7 Rings,” Ariana Grande

“Hard Place,” H.E.R.

“Talk,” Khalid

“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo

“Sunflower,” Post Malone and Swae Lee

IMMEDIATE ANALYSIS: Once again, Grammy voters are huge fans of H.E.R. The R&B star followed up last year’s five nominations (and two wins) with an album of the year nom, along with song and record of the year nods for “Hard Place.” In this category, she’ll face tough competition from “Old Town Road,” “Truth Hurts” and “Bad Guy,” the likely frontrunners, as well as “Sunflower,” the Post Malone and Swae Lee hit from the film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse.” Never underestimate how much the Grammys love movie soundtracks.

Song of the year

“Always Remember Us This Way,” Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey and Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Bring My Flowers Now,” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

“Hard Place,” Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. and Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Lover,” Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

“Norman F---ing Rockwell!,” Jack Antonoff and Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

“Someone You Love,” Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn and Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

“Truth Hurts,” Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson and Jesse Saint John (Lizzo)

IMMEDIATE ANALYSIS: Did someone say something about movie soundtracks? Although “Shallow” had its moment in the spotlight last year, the Grammys couldn’t resist another ballad from the “A Star is Born” soundtrack, as Lady Gaga’s tearjerker “Always Remember Us This Way” earned a surprise nomination. And although few predicted Tanya Tucker’s “Bring My Flowers Now” would land in one of the major categories, it was co-written by Grammy favorite Brandi Carlile. “Truth Hurts” seems like the obvious pick here, despite the high-profile dispute over who, exactly, should have a writing credit on the song — although Swift’s “Lover” could have lots of support from voters.

Best new artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

IMMEDIATE ANALYSIS: This category is especially intriguing considering that three of the newcomers are also this year’s most-nominated artists: Will Lizzo, Eilish or Lil Nas X take home the prize? Could Rosalía (who just won the top prize at the Latin Grammys) earn this trophy if that trio splits the vote? And wait, what about singer-songwriter breakout Maggie Rogers? It may be impossible to predict. Another notable surprise here: Yola, the British Americana singer who also landed a nomination for best Americana album.

Best pop vocal album

“The Lion King: The Gift,” Beyoncé

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” Billie Eilish

“Thank U, Next,” Ariana Grande

“No. 6 Collaborations Project,” Ed Sheeran

“Lover,” Taylor Swift

Best pop solo performance

“Spirit,” Beyoncé

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

“7 Rings,” Ariana Grande

“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo

“You Need to Calm Down,” Taylor Swift

Best pop duo/group performance

“Boyfriend,” Ariana Grande and Social House

“Sucker,” Jonas Brothers

“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Sunflower,” Post Malone and Swae Lee

“Señorita,” Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Best rap album

“Revenge of the Dreamers III,” Dreamville

“Championships,” Meek Mill

“I Am > I Was,” 21 Savage

“Igor,” Tyler, the Creator

“The Lost Boy,” YBN Cordae

Best rap song

“Bad Idea,” Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong and Daniel Hackett, songwriters (YBN Cordae featuring Chance the Rapper)

“Gold Roses,” Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III and Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross featuring Drake)

“A Lot,” Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage and Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage featuring J. Cole)

“Racks in the Middle,” Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis Jr. and Rodrick Moore, songwriters, (Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy)

“Suge,” DaBaby, Jetsonmade and Pooh Beatz, songwriters (DaBaby)

Best rap/sung performance

“Higher,” DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend

“Drip Too Hard,” Lil Baby and Gunna

“Panini,” Lil Nas X

“Ballin,” Mustard featuring Roddy Ricch

“The London,” Young Thug featuring J. Cole and Travis Scott

Best rap performance

“Middle Child,” J. Cole

“Suge,” DaBaby

“Down Bad,” Dreamville featuring J. I. D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG and Young Nudy

“Racks in the Middle,” Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy

“Clout,” Offset featuring Cardi B

Best rock album

“Amo,” Bring Me the Horizon

“Social Cues,” Cage the Elephant

“In The End,” the Cranberries

“Trauma,” I Prevail

“Feral Roots,” Rival Sons

Best rock song

“Fear Inoculum,” Tool, songwriters (Tool)

“Give Yourself A Try,” George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross MacDonald, songwriters (the 1975)

“Harmony Hall,” Ezra Koenig, songwriter (Vampire Weekend)

“History Repeats,” Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)

“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)

Best rock performance

“Pretty Waste,” Bones UK

“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr.

“History Repeats,” Brittany Howard

“Woman,” Karen O and Danger Mouse

“Too Bad,” Rival Sons

Best R&B album

“1123,” BJ the Chicago Kid

“Painted,” Lucky Daye

“Ella Mai,” Ella Mai

“Paul,” PJ Morton

“Ventura,” Anderson .Paak

Best R&B song

“Could’ve Been,” Dernst Emile II, David “Swagg R’Celious” Harris, H.E.R. and Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, songwriters (H.E.R featuring Bryson Tiller)

“Look at Me Now,” Emily King and Jeremy Most, songwriters (Emily King)

“No Guidance,” Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib and Teddy Walton, songwriters (Chris Brown featuring Drake)

“Roll Some Mo,” David Brown, Dernst Emile II and Peter Lee Johnson, songwriters (Lucky Daye)

“Say So,” PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton featuring JoJo)

Best R&B performance

“Love Again,” Daniel Caesar and Brandy

“Could’ve Been,” H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller

“Exactly How I Feel,” Lizzo featuring Gucci Mane

“Roll Some Mo,” Lucky Day

“Come Home,” Anderson .Paak featuring Andre 3000

Best alternative album

“U.F.O.F.,” Big Thief

“Assume Form,” James Blake

“I, I,” Bon Iver

“Father of the Bride,” Vampire Weekend

“Anima,” Thom Yorke

Best country song

“Bring My Flowers Now,” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” Jeremy Bussey and Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)

“It All Comes Out in the Wash,” Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

“Some Of It,” Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde and Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)

“Speechless,” Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)

Best country solo performance

“All Your’n,” Tyler Childers

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” Ashley McBryde

“Ride Me Back Home,” Willie Nelson

“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton

“Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker

Best country duo/group performance

“Brand New Man,” Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs

“I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)," Brothers Osborne

“Speechless,” Dan + Shay

“The Daughters,” Little Big Town

“Common,” Maren Morris featuring Brandi Carlile

Best country album

“Desperate Man,” Eric Church

“Stronger Than the Truth,” Reba McEntire

“Interstate Gospel,” Pistol Annies

“Center Point Road,” Thomas Rhett

“While I’m Livin',” Tanya Tucker

Best music video

“We’ve Got to Try,” the Chemical Brothers

“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr.

“Cellophane,” FKA Twigs

“Old Town Road (Official Movie),” Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus

“Glad He’s Gone,” Tove Lo

