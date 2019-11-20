“You heard the news that Trump was accused of breaking into the DNC’s office and stealing sensitive documents,” the producer said. “Do you think that should be an impeachable offense?”
Except, of course, Trump is not accused of that. Five burglars linked to Nixon’s reelection campaign carried out such a break-in in 1972, and Nixon was involved in a coverup. He resigned in 1974 before the House of Representatives could vote on articles of impeachment approved by the Judiciary Committee.
None of the pedestrians balked at the premise of the TV producers’ questions, which ranged from laughable to highly absurd and included a reference to The Washington Post’s role in breaking news about the Watergate scandal:
“Woodward and Bernstein from The Washington Post wrote an article that’s pretty damning to the president and all his men. Is that just The Washington Post being haters again?”
“Why do you think people are calling the whistleblower by the name ‘Deep Throat?’”
“Do you think if Trump resigns he’ll be pardoned by Vice President Gerald Ford?”
The show said the purpose of the segment, titled “Lie Witness News,” was to prove “that Trump’s hardcore supporters don’t want to know what he has done wrong.” The show offered no proof that everyone interviewed supported Trump overall, and, of course, this kind of man-on-the-street stunt is intended to make everyone who appears in it seem dumb.
The segment also poked fun — intentionally or not — at Americans’ relative disinterest in the impeachment hearings that have consumed Washington for weeks. About 13 million people watched the first public hearing on TV, compared with tens of millions of Americans who viewed the Watergate spectacle in 1973, Business Insider reported — although it’s impossible to tell how many people been watching the Trump hearings online. News outlets’ criticism of the Trump hearings as lacking “pizazz” spurred late-night hosts, including Kimmel, to mock the reporters’ focus on drama.
On the street in Hollywood, Kimmel’s crew asked a man if Trump “should have to turn over all the conversations he’s been secretly recording in the Oval Office.”
“No, because he has a legitimate excuse,” the pedestrian replied while looking at the sky as he searched for the right phrase. “Um … He’s got diplomatic immunity for those things.”
The president can claim executive privilege, not diplomatic immunity, to protect certain conversations. Nixon secretly recorded his phone calls during the Watergate probe. When the Supreme Court eventually made him turn over the tapes, one recording later pegged as the “smoking gun” revealed that the president had discussed pressuring the FBI to back off the investigation.
Another woman leaned away from the Kimmel team’s microphone and fidgeted uncomfortably when she was asked if she thought the impeachment probe into Trump was meant to distract from “the fighting that’s still going on in Vietnam.”
When the woman said. “yes” and that she thought “Trump’s war in Vietnam” was justified, the producer asked why.
“I just think ‘cause it is,” the woman said. “Like I said, I like the guy. No one’s gonna convince me otherwise.”
The camera panned back to Kimmel in his studio.
“We’re all in trouble!” he said with a laugh.
And, in an apparent nod to Nixon’s first name: “It’s a Rich hunt!”
