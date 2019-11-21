“Thank you Senator Sanders for coming to my show, making my whole night and for all that you stand for!” the “Thank U, Next” singer tweeted. “@headcountorg and i are doing our best to make you proud. we’ve already registered 20k+ young voters at my shows alone. also i will never smile this hard again promise.”

The singer’s endorsement makes her the latest celebrity to hop on the Bernie train. The senator already has the public support of actors Shailene Woodley and Danny DeVito, as well as model Emily Ratajkowski. Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar (Minn.) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) announced their endorsements for Sanders last month. In July, Sanders teamed up with rapper Cardi B to create a viral campaign video aimed at getting young people more involved in politics.

Grande’s former “Victorious” co-star Matt Bennett and her close friend and “Dynasty” actress Elizabeth Gillies, who were also in attendance at the singer’s show Tuesday, posted photos with Sanders. In her caption, Gillies called meeting him “an honor.”

Sanders expressed mutual admiration of Grande in his own tweet.

“I want to thank @ArianaGrande for not only being a wonderful entertainer, but also for being such an outstanding advocate for social justice,” Sanders wrote. “We must all be prepared — like Ariana has shown — to fight for everyone who is struggling. It was great to meet her in Atlanta last night.”

Grande is one of countless celebrities to work with HeadCount, an organization that uses music and culture to promote voter registration. According to the group’s Twitter bio, HeadCount has registered over 600,000 people online and at concerts and music festivals, including on every stop of Grande’s “Sweetener” world tour (where the outreach program is called “#thankunextgen”).

According to Emily Larsen, a political reporter at the Washington Examiner, Grande donated money to the campaign for Kamala D. Harris, another presidential hopeful, at a fundraiser in July. Grande’s manager, Hollywood bigwig Scooter Braun, organized the event at his home in Los Angeles, with Katy Perry and Demi Lovato among the other famous faces in attendance. But Grande’s very public support for Sanders on Wednesday leaves little room for doubt about her current preferred candidate.

They say every vote counts, and with more than 67 million Twitter followers and 167 million fans on Instagram, Grande may very well be one of Sanders’ most important celebrity advocates to date.

