“Why the hell does Tucker Carlson still have a job here?” Blake asked anchor Bill Hemmer. “The reality is this is someone who said white supremacy is a hoax, and why does Fox allow him to still be here in the first place?"

BLAKE: For Donald Trump, for Fox News —



HEMMER: Listen, I didn't bring you on to bash our network, so with all due respect, why don’t we just keep it on topic?



BLAKE: But it's relevant —



HEMMER: It is not relevant to the conversation we’re having. Save it for later. pic.twitter.com/HtvMetYCqo — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) November 26, 2019

After the August mass shooting in El Paso, where a gunman allegedly driven by anti-immigrant hatred killed 22 people and wounded dozens, President Trump condemned white supremacy.

At the time, Carlson called the president’s criticism unnecessary, prompting calls for the host to be fired.

“It’s actually not a real problem in America,” Carlson said. He added, “This is a hoax, just like the Russia hoax. It’s a conspiracy theory used to divide the country and keep a hold on power.”

On Tuesday, Hemmer tried to redirect Blake, pressing him to respond to Carlson’s opinion on a possible Obama candidacy.

“Not going to happen,” Blake said. “But I think the core question is: He shouldn’t be on here at all.”

Hemmer quickly cut off the DNC official: “We didn’t bring you on to talk about Tucker Carlson. I brought you on to talk about the Democratic field.”

Fox News, which has previously stood by Carlson, declined to comment Tuesday.

“You have someone who said he’s rooting for Russia and that white supremacy is a hoax,” Blake, who is also a congressional candidate in New York, said Tuesday in a phone interview with The Washington Post. “For Fox, it’s more important to protect him than to stand up and do what’s right for the people. I’m not going to dismiss his reckless behavior.”

“It matters what we put on the air,” Blake added, “and it matters who we put in politics.”

