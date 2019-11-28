Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC)
When: 9 a.m. to noon Eastern time
Where: New York City
Hosts: Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker of the “Today” show.
Performers: Celine Dion, Black Eyed Peas, Natasha Bedingfield, Jimmy Fallon and the Roots, Ciara, Debbie Gibson, the band Chicago, Idina Menzel, NCT 127, Chris Young, Tenille Townes, Chris Janson, TLC, Kelly Rowland, Ozuna, Lea Michele, Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin, the cast of “Sesame Street” and more.
Extras: Performances from Broadway casts (“Beetlejuice,” “Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations,” “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”) along with, of course, the Rockettes.
Thanksgiving Day Parade (CBS)
When: 9 a.m. to noon Eastern time
Where: New York City
Hosts: Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight of “Entertainment Tonight.”
Performances: Country star Miranda Lambert will perform “Bluebird” and “Settling Down” from her new album.
Extras: Broadway.com reports the parade will feature a prerecorded performance from the “Mean Girls” musical cast.
6ABC Dunkin’ Thanksgiving Day Parade (ABC in select areas)
When: 8:30 a.m. to noon Eastern time
Where: Philadelphia
Performances: Broadway Philadelphia casts, from “The SpongeBob Musical” to “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical,” along with local marching bands and dance troupes.
Extras: “America’s Got Talent” winner Bianca Ryan, musician Aloe Blacc, original “Queer Eye” cast member Carson Kressley, “Good Morning America’s” Ginger Zee, and many more … including a required appearance by Gritty.
