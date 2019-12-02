“We take issues of workplace health and safety very seriously. We immediately reached out to Ms. Union’s representatives when these reports came to light,” the statement reads. “It is our practice to work closely with members who reach out to us and their representatives in instances like this, as that usually affords the best protection and best resolution for the affected member.”

AD

“Our enforcement action is usually handled confidentially to protect the member involved,” the statement continued, “and we typically do not publicize these matters unless the member requests that we do so.”

AD

Union and Julianne Hough joined AGT’s 14th season as judges, replacing Mel B and Heidi Klum. In November, Deadline reported that the two newcomers would not be returning for the 15th season next summer. (“America’s Got Talent: The Champions” returns Jan. 6, and does include Klum as a judge.)

Speculation immediately surrounded the departures. Entertainment writer B. Scott reported that Union was fired after her speaking up over “problematic” situations. Then Variety, citing anonymous sources described as “multiple insiders familiar with the show,” reported last week that Union urged producers to report to NBC’s human resources department a racially insensitive joke delivered by a guest during an interstitial segment.

AD

The outlet also reported that, in a separate incident, Union urged that a white male contestant be removed from the lineup due to how he portrayed people of color.

AD

NBC and production companies Syco Entertainment and Fremantle addressed the reports in a joint statement Sunday. “We remain committed to ensuring a respectful workplace for all employees and take very seriously any questions about workplace culture,” the statement read. “We are working with Ms. Union through her representatives to hear more about her concerns, following which we will take whatever next steps may be appropriate.”

Only once before has a judge departed AGT after a single season, Deadline reported. (Sharon Osbourne replaced Brandy Norwood after the first season.)

AD

Last week, a joint statement from the network and producers attributed AGT’s popularity in part to regularly changing lineups of the hosts and judges.

Union has not directly addressed the controversy in public. (Her representatives did not return The Post’s inquiries.) But the day after the Variety report published, the actress tweeted about the support she’s received and, later, about how to apologize correctly.

AD

So many tears, so much gratitude. THANK YOU! Just when you feel lost, adrift, alone... you got me up off the ground. Humbled and thankful, forever ❤ — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) November 28, 2019

Union’s husband, former NBA player Dwyane Wade, tweeted: “when I got the news that my wife was being fired — my first question was obviously why!? I am still waiting on a good answer to that question.” He added that Union is “an advocate for our community and culture.”

AD

As proud as i were of her being selected as a judge on #AGT— Iam even more proud of her standing up for what she stands for and that’s US. — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 27, 2019

Other celebrities have publicly thrown their support behind Union. Actress Patricia Arquette responded to Union’s tweet about feeling gratitude for the public support. “I’m just catching up on this. This is terrible,” Arquette wrote. “You should not be penalized for trying to have a workplace that honors the rule of law in the workplace.”

It’s unfortunate that @nbc the same network that protected disgusting men like Matt Lauer and punished women for speaking out or not putting up with it...has not changed their practices or culture. I support @itsgabrielleu commitment to speaking up to injustice. It takes courage — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) November 28, 2019

Debra Messing, star of “Will & Grace,” tweeted that “this is disgusting behavior from a network that has been my professional home for decades. Yes, women become ‘difficult,’ when their insistence on a respectful and professional working environment, is ignored.”

This isn’t the first time the NBC show has faced criticism for its handling of issues related to race. Former AGT host Nick Cannon left the series in 2017 after he said the network threatened to fire him over telling a joke that used the n-word in a stand-up comedy special.

Read more:

AD