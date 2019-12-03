In the first teaser trailer, which Marvel Studios released online early Tuesday morning, we see a Black Widow still very much at the top of her game, going back to her Russian motherland to settle “unfinished business.”

The biggest hint we get of this being a story of the past is what appears to be a digitally de-aged General Thunderbolt Ross (William Hurt) looking as if he just walked off the set of “The Irishman.” (Was it from a flashback?)

Black Widow looks to be having a family reunion of sorts, although whether they are blood family or just former comrades from her Russian spy days remains to be seen. The most high-profile geeky presence in that reunion would be David Harbour’s Red Guardian, who in the comics is a cool Russian super-soldier version of Captain America, shield and all. Red Guardian doesn’t seem to be channeling that vibe straight off the page — he appears to be the comic relief in a movie that has a whole lot of scowling. But this is Marvel Studios — there have to be a few laughs somewhere.

“Black Widow’s” two biggest question marks will be the behind-the-mask identity of the film’s main villain, the Taskmaster (the actor portraying the villain is still unknown), and whether Tony Stark/Iron Man — another “Endgame” casualty — makes an appearance. If Robert Downey Jr. was on set, Marvel Studios did spy-like work to make sure such an appearance didn’t get leaked.

We’ll know just how many ghosts will appear when “Black Widow” hits theaters on May 1, 2020.

