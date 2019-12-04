“License to kill? History of violence? I could be speaking to my own reflection,” Safin says before alluding to his evil plan: “Only, your skills die with your body. Mine will survive long after I’m gone.”
“History isn’t kind to men who play God," Bond declares in response.
Reprising their roles from previous Bond films, in addition to Craig and Wright, are Ralph Fiennes, Naomi Harris, Ben Whishaw, Lea Seydoux and, confirming rumors of “Spectre” villain Blofeld’s return, Christoph Waltz. The trailer also introduced new players: Lashana Lynch, the “Captain Marvel” breakout playing an MI5 agent, and Ana de Armas, star of the recent release “Knives Out,” whose specific role is unclear.
“No Time to Die” experienced its fair share of production setbacks, given the director switch-up — Cary Joji Fukunaga (TV’s “True Detective,” “Maniac") took the reins from Danny Boyle after he and his writing partner, John Hodge, left the project over “creative differences” — and Craig’s latest on-set injury. Fukunaga wound up writing the script with Scott Z. Burns and recent Emmy winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge, along with frequent Bond screenwriters Neal Purvis and Robert Wade.
The film, reportedly the most expensive Bond film yet, will be released April 8, 2020.
