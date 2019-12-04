MGM and Universal on Tuesday morning released a trailer for “No Time to Die,” the 25th installment in the James Bond franchise. The film picks up with Bond living a serene life in Jamaica until he receives a call for help from his old friend, CIA operative Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright). The mission involves rescuing an abducted scientist but, naturally, leads to a much greater challenge — defeating the dangerous anarchist Safin, played by Rami Malek in his first new role since winning an Oscar in February. (Longtime Bond producer Barbara Broccoli recently described the character as “a nasty piece of work.”)