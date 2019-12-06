Weinstein is one of many criminal defendants being called into court this month to be informed of the new laws. For many, these hearings will lead to either the release of individuals who are held in on bail or, for people who have already paid, a refund of the funds.

With his trial scheduled to begin on Jan. 6, Friday’s hearing will likely have little effect on Weinstein’s case, experts said.

The Oscar-winning producer has been out on $1 million bail awaiting trial on charges that carry a possible sentence of life in prison. He has denied all accusations since his arrest last year.

In August, Weinstein pleaded not guilty to a new indictment, delaying his trial to January 2020. The new charges — two counts of predatory sexual assault — cover the same conduct over which Weinstein was previously charged, stemming from allegations of sexual assault in 2006 and the rape of another woman in 2013. The indictment also opened the door for another accuser to take the stand against him.

Arriving nearly two years after the New Yorker and the New York Times published the first accounts alleging sexual harassment and abuse by Weinstein, the new indictment was intended to enable testimony from actress Annabella Sciorra, prosecutors said.

“The Sopranos” star accused Weinstein of raping her at her Gramercy Park apartment during the 1993-1994 winter; New York’s statute of limitations barred the district attorney from charging Weinstein over Sciorra’s allegations, but prosecutors argued that her testimony could help demonstrate a pattern of behavior by Weinstein — which is a necessary element for prosecutors to prove the predatory sexual assault charge.

Earlier this year, attorneys for Weinstein asked Judge James Burke to preclude Sciorra’s testimony at trial because it was not presented for a grand jury to consider. To find Weinstein guilty of predatory sexual assault, prosecutors must prove that he committed serious sexual assaults against at least two people. Since the criminal case’s inception, the charges have involved only two women, neither of whom was Sciorra. Permitting a jury to hear from her would effectively charge Weinstein with a crime for which he had not been indicted, the defense team said.

On Aug. 8, Burke sided with Weinstein. And so the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office presented the case to a newly convened grand jury, and Weinstein was indicted Aug. 21 for a third time.

Burke will permit trial testimony from three witnesses alleging uncharged crimes, according to documents released by prosecutors in August. Under a New York evidentiary rule called Molineux, evidence of similar past behavior by Weinstein can be introduced to establish a criminal pattern, notwithstanding a bad act’s omission from the indictment.

The judge also granted the district attorney office motion asking the court to consolidate the two indictments in a single trial.

