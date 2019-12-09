It was a one-time gig — until this year, when Routh was invited to suit up as the Last Son of Krypton one more time. He’ll star in “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” a five-part crossover event that began airing Sunday, spanning several CW superhero shows and in which his Superman will join in Monday’s “Batwoman.”

Routh had already been starring in the network’s “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” since 2016 as Ray Palmer/Atom (think Ant-Man with no ants). But he had been told this upcoming season of “Legends” (which begins on Jan. 21) would be his last. His wife, Courtney Ford, who also starred on “Legends,” would also be leaving. A stressful moment turned unexpectedly happy when he got the call from producer Marc Guggenheim to suit up.

“I was very touched,” Routh told The Washington Post. “Ultimately, I decided that I wanted to have another opportunity to be Superman and also it would help soften the blow of the ‘Legends’ aspect of it and help the exit feel [gentler] and end on a high note.”

Routh caused a geek viral moment in September when he posted online an official photo of him in his Superman suit. His hair was graying, and the red S was accented with black, as opposed to the classic yellow. Routh was officially the “Kingdom Come” Superman, an older Superman from the future who was not nearly as forgiving of humanity. The story line is based on one of DC’s most popular ’90s tales, from writer Mark Waid and artist Alex Ross.

Fans were instantaneous in their approval of a sight many had been convinced would never be seen again. From Henry Cavill’s casting in “Man of Steel” to Tyler Hoechlin’s in “Supergirl,” there were multiple reasons everyone, including Routh, thought he’d never get to this moment again, one that felt like it was dipped into a little bit of superhero spirituality.

“I’m grateful for the fans’ response to the suit,” Routh said.

“[The suit] was so taken from Alex Ross’s artwork that it was beautiful and stunning to me,” he continued. “I think it’s the best Superman suit ever made."

“And for me, it was almost more special than the first time I was in the original Superman suit because I just had this whole journey,” he added.

Routh says his new Superman will be a combination of his original character in “Superman Returns” and the “Kingdom Come” version’s more brooding nature. There will be fewer smiles and winks after saving the day and more attitude, heartbreak and rage.

“It felt really right, especially coming from the ‘Superman Returns’ story line, in that Superman comes back and the world doesn’t need Superman. They’ve moved on,” Routh said. “That loss, that longing and heartache that is a part of [the movie] is also inherent in some ways to the ‘Kingdom Come’ story line. It was a very natural blend of those things and it felt kind of cathartic for me to express some of those moments.”

A moment he didn’t see coming turned into the return he didn’t know he needed.

“[Being Superman again] was more important to me than I realized, I guess,” Routh said. “It was shocking and comforting and helped close that door and give me great closure to this experience.”

