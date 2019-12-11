Here are some of the biggest takeaways from this year’s SAG Award nominations.

“Bombshell” and Scarlett Johansson get a lot of love

Jay Roach’s “Bombshell,” about women who expose a culture of sexual harassment at Fox News, led the film categories by earning individual nominations for actresses Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie, as well as an ensemble nod for the entire cast. History tells us that award voting bodies love when actors play real-life figures, and seeing as this film features portrayals of Megyn Kelly, Gretchen Carlson and Roger Ailes, things seem to be leaning in “Bombshell’s” favor.

Also beloved by her fellow actors appears to be Scarlett Johansson, who landed a nomination for her lead role in “Marriage Story,” as has been par for the course, but also earned another for her supporting turn in “Jojo Rabbit.” Taika Waititi’s satirical World War II film, in which Johansson plays a German woman who hides a Jewish teenager in her home, drummed up awards buzz around the time of its release that seemed to have fizzled out. This nomination might say otherwise.

Notable snubs in the film actor categories include Awkwafina (“The Farewell”), Eddie Murphy (“Dolemite Is My Name”) and Alfre Woodard (“Clemency”), all of whom earned Golden Globe nods on Monday. Robert De Niro, who will receive the SAG Life Achievement Award, wasn’t recognized for his lead role in “The Irishman,” either, despite co-stars Al Pacino and Joe Pesci appearing in the supporting category.

“Parasite” continues to pick up steam

Critics have ranked Bong Joon-ho’s darkly comedic thriller as one of the best of the year, but films that aren’t in English often face an uphill battle when it comes to earning awards recognition. That hasn’t necessarily been the case for “Parasite,” which, in addition to landing Golden Globe nominations outside of the foreign language category, will now compete for best ensemble at the SAG Awards.

“Little Women,” “Knives Out” and “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum” are left in the dust

Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” and Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out,” two acclaimed films with glitzy casts, failed to earn any SAG Award nominations. This is especially noteworthy regarding “Little Women” lead Saoirse Ronan and supporting actress Florence Pugh, whose performances serve as the engine of the film and have been singled out in reviews. “Knives Out” seemed poised for an ensemble nod, given the skill level of stars Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield and, unforgettably, Daniel Craig doing a thick Southern accent.

“John Wick” would have been a shoo-in for the stunt category but, alas, “The Irishman” won out.

“The Crown,” “The Kominsky Method” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” sweep the TV categories

As was expected, “The Crown” dominated the TV categories thanks to nominated actresses Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham Carter, who play Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret, respectively, after being handed the reins by the Netflix series’ original cast. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” continues to woo, proven by nominations for actors Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein and Tony Shalhoub, while nods for “The Kominsky Method” stars Alan Arkin and Michael Douglas indicate that the conversation over who even watches the show will extend from this past Golden Globes ceremony through January 2020, at least.

All three series were also nominated for ensemble awards.

“Succession” is nowhere to be seen

While “Game of Thrones” landed an ensemble nomination and an individual one for Peter Dinklage, another one of HBO’s buzzy Sunday night dramas, “Succession,” didn’t pick up any. The show dominated social media discourse earlier this year and earned Golden Globe recognition for actors Brian Cox and Kieran Culkin, and for the show overall. Jeremy Strong and Sarah Snook, while overlooked by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, were nominated this week for the Critics’ Choice Awards. “Watchmen,” another HBO series that made many critics’ year-end lists but also missed out on nods from the HFPA, earned a stunts nomination from the Screen Actors Guild.

The 26th annual SAG Awards will air Jan. 19 on TNT and TBS. Below is a full list of nominees.

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role

Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Lupita Nyong'o, “Us”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role

Jamie Foxx, “Just Mercy”

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Nicole Kidman, “Bombshell”

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture

“Bombshell”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

Outstanding performance action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture

“Avengers: Endgame”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a TV movie or limited series

Mahershala Ali, “True Detective”

Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us”

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a TV movie or limited series

Patricia Arquette, “The Act”

Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”

Joey King, “The Act”

Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”

Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Steve Carell, “The Morning Show”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Outstanding drama ensemble

“Big Little Lies”

“The Crown”

“Game of Thrones”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Stranger Things”

Outstanding comedy ensemble

“Barry”

“Fleabag”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Schitt’s Creek”

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a drama or comedy series

“Game of Thrones”

“Glow”

“Stranger Things”

“The Walking Dead”

“Watchmen”