Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi-Orbon told the court Weinstein has had dozens of bracelet-monitoring violations, arising from moments when a device was either out of cell-service range or left at home.

“It defies logic to believe he cannot navigate taking his device with him when he travels outside of his home,” she said Friday, the first day of the hearing, adding “the people’s position is none of the bracelet violations were accidental.”

Prosecutors asked the judge to set additional bail, requiring him to pay $5 million in cash, a $10 million insurance company bond or a $50 million security bond.

Citing his use of private jets, a multi-firm defense team and the sale of five New York properties, Illuzzi-Orbon said Weinstein has “almost unlimited resources” and her request was “not overly burdensome on the defendant.”

Donna A. Rotunno, a member of Weinstein’s defense team, disagreed, calling the violations “technical glitches.” Many, she said, were because of the location of Weinstein’s home, which is in Bedford, N.Y., where there are few cell towers.

The bail hearing was scheduled at Judge James M. Burke’s request, not the prosecution’s.

“The last technical glitch was October 7,” Rotunno added. If the prosecution was truly concerned about Weinstein’s whereabouts, she asked: Why was the defense only here now and not months ago?

On Wednesday, Burke increased the Oscar-winning producer’s bail, pursuant to the new laws, to $5 million cash bail, $50 million partially secured bond, or $2 million insurance company bond. Weinstein has surrendered his passport and cannot travel outside the U.S.

Burke called the new bail terms the “least-restrictive conditions to ensure his return.”

The 67-year-old limped into Manhattan Supreme Court using a walker, which, his attorneys explained, is the result of an injury suffered during a car accident in August. Weinstein is schedule to undergo back surgery this week.

“It’s better for you,” Weinstein told the court Wednesday, explaining that the surgery was scheduled to leave enough time for him to recover before the trial begins Jan. 6.

He posted bond with bondsman Ira Judelson.

“I’m going to be monitoring Harvey Weinstein on a GPS tracking bracelet from now until the end of trial -- guilty or not guilty,” he told The Post.

In August, Weinstein pleaded not guilty to a new indictment, delaying his trial to January. The new charges — two counts of predatory sexual assault — cover the same conduct over which Weinstein was previously charged, stemming from allegations of sexual assault in 2006 and the rape of another woman in 2013. The indictment also opened the door for another accuser to take the stand against him.

Arriving nearly two years after the New Yorker and the New York Times published the first accounts alleging sexual harassment and abuse by Weinstein, the new indictment was intended to enable testimony from actress Annabella Sciorra, prosecutors said.

Shayna Jacobs contributed to this report.

