Co-host Sunny Hostin pointed out that many of the Republicans who voted to convict Bill Clinton on perjury charges are the same ones willing to acquit President Trump for “clearly wanting to use a foreign government for his own personal benefit to impede our very democracy.”

“That is the height of hypocrisy for this Republican-led Senate,” Hostin said.

McCain responded that her job as a “View” co-host, as well as an ABC News political correspondent, meant that she is on the show not to “litigate the ethics” of impeachment but to analyze the politics of the situation. Before McCain could finish her statement, Hostin interjected, saying that she was not speaking about McCain but about the Republicans in the Senate.

McCain pushed back, telling Hostin to let her finish, but Whoopi Goldberg, typically the voice of reason on the panel, wasn’t having it. As Goldberg tried to change subjects, McCain talked over her, complaining, “Do you want to hear a conservative perspective on this show ever?”

“Girl, please stop talking,” Goldberg responded. “Please stop talking right now.”

McCain, visibly shocked, responded with what some social media users have likened to a temper tantrum. “No problem,” McCain insisted, rolling her eyes. “I won’t talk the rest of the show.”

“I’m okay with that,” Goldberg responded, which incited murmurs from the audience. “I’m okay with that. If you are going to behave like this.”

Ha Whoopi came back from being off from #TheView for a whole week and had time for Meghan today....she didn’t have time for the tantrum today.....wish I was in the audience for that pic.twitter.com/knhqiTJ05A — ⚓ Danté™ (@CG261) December 16, 2019

McCain continued to insist she was just trying to provide a conservative perspective while Goldberg ignored her co-host and cut to commercial break.

McCain regularly clashes with the more liberal members of the show and has received backlash for talking over her co-hosts in the past.

The fiery exchange caused “Whoopi” to trend Monday on Twitter with an overwhelming majority of users praising Goldberg for putting her foot down.

Whoopi: "Girl, please stop talking right now."



Meghan McCain: "No problem. I won't talk for the rest of this show."



Whoopi: "I'm OK with that."



Whoopi speaks for all of us right now.pic.twitter.com/PhyQZiWd33 — Adam Best (@adamcbest) December 16, 2019

Finally Whoopi put the child in her place. #TheView pic.twitter.com/zF7CHIgYn7 — Asia Collins (@NizanaHT) December 16, 2019

Get her Whoopi! Get her!! Why don’t they just get rid of Meghan? She was so rude and disrespectful. Whenever Sunny makes an excellent point, she throws unnecessary tantrums for no reason! #TheView pic.twitter.com/Y0rHDnvaom — Ceej (@NstntVntage) December 16, 2019

McCain appeared to respond to her haters in a pair of tweets Monday afternoon. “Pointing out things that are true is part of my job even if it angers people and even if it’s politically inconvenient,” she wrote in part. “Pretending half the country doesn’t exist won’t make them disappear. The culture war is real.”

