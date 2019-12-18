“I was blessed with a gift of an opportunity that most people dream of but I squandered it by getting involved with the wrong people and misrepresenting myself when I should have been true to myself and my fans,” he wrote, reflecting on his decision to align himself with the gang.

AD

AD

The New York Times reported in September that Hernandez joined the Nine Trey in 2017 to earn “a stamp of street authenticity that would guarantee musical stardom.” He broke out that year when an Instagram selfie — featuring multiple face tattoos reading “69,” as well as his rainbow hair and grill — went viral on social media, drawing attention to his debut song “Gummo,” released a few months later. The single hit No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100, and he reached No. 3 the next summer with the track “Fefe,” a collaboration with Nicki Minaj.

Hernandez became one of the most popular rappers on SoundCloud, the streaming service that also gave rise to the likes of Lil Pump and XXXTentacion. But like the latter, who died last year, his success was mired in controversy from the start: In 2015, Hernandez pleaded guilty to one felony count of sexual misconduct involving a 13-year-old girl, for which he eventually received four years’ probation.

Though his music career continued to thrive, Hernandez’s legal troubles worsened in 2018. That January, he allegedly assaulted a fan. In May, he was charged with two misdemeanors for operating a vehicle without a license and, the next day, reportedly attacked an officer with the New York Police Department. In November, Hernandez was indicted on the federal charges that led to his Wednesday sentencing.

AD

AD

Geoffrey S. Berman, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement at the time that the Nine Trey had “wreaked havoc on New York City, engaging in brazen acts of violence.” The indictment alleged that Hernandez had participated in an April 2018 robbery of rival gang members, and that he had been among a group who agreed to shoot someone who had disrespected the Nine Trey.

This post will be updated.

Read more:

AD