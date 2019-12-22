Right off the bat, Gardner’s Woodruff took a shot at the lack of diversity among the leading Democratic contenders, saying, “Just like ‘the Bachelor,’ the further we go, the less diverse we get.” Six of the seven candidates who qualified for Thursday’s debate were white; businessman Andrew Yang, whose parents emigrated from Taiwan, was the only racial minority.

Yang’s character, played by Bowen Yang, griped that his candidacy was being “completely ignored by the media, which is why I’ll conduct the rest of the debate in virtual reality,” then put on a VR headset.

The mock moderator then asked “if anyone wanted to ‘prove that they’re presidential by starting a petty little fight?’”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), played by Kate McKinnon, jumped at the invitation, attacking a fake South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, played by Colin Jost, for holding a fundraiser in a catered wine cave with a crystal chandelier. The moment was a riff on a heated exchange between the two candidates in the real debate.

“I’ve never been to a wine cave. I’ve never even been to a Filene’s Basement,” the mock Warren said. His fundraiser, she jabbed, was “basically ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ minus any sex appeal whatsoever.”

Jost’s Buttigieg fired back that he was the only person onstage who wasn’t a millionaire or a billionaire, and that he lived only on a mayor’s salary, “plus $20 a week allowance from my parents, and that’s only if I do my chores.”

Reprising her role as Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Rachel Dratch interjected. “The only cave I got to is a man cave,” Dratch’s Klobuchar said. “It’s called the Senate.”

Fred Armisen returned as Mike Bloomberg, appearing on the stage in place of billionaire investor Tom Steyer in what he called a “billionaire switcheroo.”

“For $30 million,” he said, “PBS is now owned by viewers like me.”

At one point, a fake Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), played by Maya Rudolf, interrupted the debate, martini in hand, “to show you how good you could have had it, America.”

Larry David returned to play an aloof Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who complained about his iPhone battery, and Jason Sudeikis assumed the role of Joe Biden, taking a shot at the real former vice president’s long-winded storytelling style.

Finally, Alec Baldwin came back with his impersonation of President Trump, hurling insulting nicknames at the mock candidates and warning that “there are no rules now that I’m impeached.”

In a lightening-fast costume change, McKinnon suddenly appeared at Baldwin’s side as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), carrying two Christmas gift bags. “They’re the articles of impeachment,” she told him. “Good luck at the State of the Union.”

