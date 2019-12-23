No need to take a fearful path to the Dark Side, however. If you’re really that upset, just start whistling the theme song of the far superior “The Mandalorian,” the Disney-Plus Star Wars streaming show, and you’ll be guaranteed to be in a better mood.

This cinematic trilogy that ends with “Rise” has been just as frustrating as it has been fun. There were quite a few teases. John Boyega’s Finn gripping a lightsaber, lighting it up and ready to face a deadly Kylo Ren in “The Force Awakens” — just a red-herring blip, as he was only keeping the lightsaber warm for this trilogy’s true Jedi, Daisy Ridley’s Rey. J.J. Abrams pulled the same trick in “The Rise of Skywalker,” and we have only ourselves to blame for falling for it. That scene in the trailers of Rey, wielding a double-edged, red, Sith lightsaber and a Sith hood? Nope. Nothing to see here, just Rey’s mind playing tricks on her.

The original trilogy characters Han Solo, Luke and Leia returned as nothing more than babysitters, and at times very grumpy ones (yes, I’m talking about Luke). When we all learned Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker would be prominent in “The Last Jedi,” we thought he’d get to do some of that world-class choreography that made the lightsaber battles in “The Phantom Menace” so great. (Sorry to bring up the prequels, but they do have great lightsaber battles.) Surely there could have been one to show us the true Jedi Master that Luke was. It didn’t happen. Instead, most of the time, he seemed to just want the kids to get off his lawn.

And then there was Kylo Ren’s lightsaber. Forgive me, but I’m a lightsaber purist — they should be smooth, not squiggly. I really figured he’d have fixed that by “The Rise of Skywalker.”

There also was no OMG moment in this trilogy. Of course the Jedi Rey came from an evil family, to balance out the evil Kylo Ren coming from a good one. And we all knew Kylo Ren would turn into the hero at the end, which has to happen when you’re the Darth Vader for a new generation. Perhaps the biggest shocker is that the most talked-about moment happened outside of the trilogy, when Darth Vader used his lightsaber to show why he’s a boss at the end of “Rogue One.”

However, there’s just as much good in this trilogy. The “Rise” flashback scene of Luke and Leia training with their lightsabers, using dark shadows to mask the CGI youth in their faces, was nothing short of beautiful.

Kylo Ren is an all-time Star Wars creation. And Adam Driver convincingly played a role whose story line paralleled that of Star Wars’s greatest creation, Darth Vader. Driver’s Kylo Ren was Vader with more attitude. The mask gave us the calmness of a Sith in total control, but when it came off, we saw the uncontrollable rage that fueled him, something we didn’t get with Grandpa Darth.

Rey showed us the power of a live-action female Jedi, giving a glimpse of what it could have been like if Leia had been given the chance to do a little swashbuckling in the movies instead of just in the novels and comics. Her multiple battles with Kylo Ren are easily the best thing about this new trilogy, and the very cool yellow lightsaber she forged for herself at the end of “The Rise of Skywalker” is a must have item for fans. Not Baby Yoda. But close.

Speaking of the great green baby, it’s just one of the reasons the Star Wars brand is in no imminent danger. Far from it. It stands to grow stronger than ever.

Disney Plus may prove to be a destroyer of trilogies — at this moment, Star Wars storytelling works better in weekly episodes than in the cinematic Roman numeral kind.

If you leave “The Rise of Skywalker” disappointed, you can just come home, sit down and stream a very satisfying segment of “The Mandalorian,” featuring one cool suit of armor and our new green infant deity.

“The Mandalorian” showrunner and writer Jon Favreau is driving this particular Star Wars ship very well, and the pending involvement of Marvel Studios mastermind Kevin Feige in future adventures bodes well.

It could be the gateway to something a lot better. So say goodbye to the Skywalkers without regret. Baby Yoda’s bright future will take it from here.

