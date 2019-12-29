“American Factory,” a fly-on-the-wall documentary about the workers in a former General Motors plant in a Dayton, Ohio, suburb during its transformation into a factory for the Chinese company Fuyao, also made the list. It was the first release by Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions, as he noted in his tweet.

AD

AD

Next up are my favorite movies and TV shows of 2019. Of course, there’s also American Factory, a film from our own production company, Higher Ground, that was recently shortlisted for an Oscar. Here’s the full list: pic.twitter.com/PEcgwotcxm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2019

Notably absent was Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood,” a rumination on 1960s Hollywood set against the backdrop of the real-life Manson family murders (with a history-rewriting twist characteristic of the director). While that was the most celebrated movie to not appear on his list, Todd Phillips’s deeply divisive “Joker” and Sam Mendes’s “1917,” a World War I movie edited to have the appearance of being filmed in one take, were the two other notable Oscar contenders that didn’t make the cut.

Less notably absent was “Cats.”

His list included a few surprises, as well. For example, the German-language film “Transit,” a movie that transposes a 1942 novel about a refugee hoping to flee Nazi-occupied France into the present day without changing the story, received glowing reviews but didn’t end up on many critics’ end-of-the-year lists. The same goes for “Diane,” a quiet indie character study starring Mary Kay Place as the titular character who spends her days helping others while fighting an internal battle. (This may be because it technically debuted at the Tribeca Film Fest in 2018 but was released to the general public earlier this year.)

AD

AD

His list of television shows was far more brief and more in line with popular critical thinking. It included just three shows: BBC’S “Fleabag” (Season 2), Netflix’s “Unbelievable” and HBO’s “Watchmen.” The inclusion of “Fleabag” tickled many Twitter users, as creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s character pleasures herself while watching the former president give a speech on her laptop in one episode.

Obama, who has always shown an interest in pop culture, began his now annual tradition of sharing his favorite film, television, literature and music from the past year when he was in the White House. On Saturday, he tweeted out a list of his favorite books of 2019.

As we wind down 2019, I wanted to share with you my annual list of favorites that made the last year a little brighter. We’ll start with books today — movies and music coming soon. I hope you enjoy these as much as I did. pic.twitter.com/l5qTGkAPok — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 28, 2019

Here’s the full list, for easier reading.

Movies

“American Factory”

“Amazing Grace”

“Apollo 11”

“Ash is Purest White”

“Atlantics”

“Birds of Passage”

“Booksmart”

“Diane”

“The Farewell”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Just Mercy”

“The Last Black Man in San Francisco”

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

“Parasite”

“The Souvenir”

“Transit”

Television

“Fleabag: Season 2”

“Unbelievable”

“Watchmen”

AD