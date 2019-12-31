Where: New York City

Host: Ryan Seacrest and Lucy Hale in New York; Ciara in Los Angeles; Billy Porter in New Orleans

Performers: Post Malone, BTS, Sam Hunt and Alanis Morissette in New York; Paula Abdul, Kelsea Ballerini, Dan + Shay, Green Day, Blanco Brown, Dua Lipa, Shaed, Salt-N-Pepa, Anthony Ramos, Megan Thee Stallion and Ava Max in Los Angeles; Sheryl Crow and Usher in New Orleans; and Jonas Brothers in Miami.

NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2020

When: 10 to 11 p.m., break for local news, then 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Where: New York City

Host: Carson Daly and Julianne Hough, with Stephen “tWitch” Boss as a correspondent

Performers: Hough, X Ambassadors, Brett Eldredge, Ne-Yo, Leslie Odom Jr., Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and the Struts in New York; Keith Urban in Nashville.

Extras: At 8 p.m., “Today” hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager host “A Toast to 2019!” to discuss the big pop culture moments of the year, joined by NBC stars including Kristen Bell, Maya Rudolph, Martin Short and more.

Fox’s New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey: Live From Times Square

When: 8 to 10 p.m., break for local news, then 11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Where: New York City

Hosts: Steve Harvey, Maria Menounos and Rob Gronkowski

Performers: LL Cool J feat. DJ Z-Trip, Florida Georgia Line, Backstreet Boys, Tyga, the Chainsmokers, the Lumineers, the Killers and more. According to Fox, the Village People will be in attendance to “attempt to break the record for the world’s largest 'YMCA’ dance.”

Extras: There will be cameos from Gordon Ramsay, Will Arnett, Jenna Dewan and WWE stars.

New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen (CNN or CNN.com)

When: 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Where: New York City

Hosts: Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen

Performers: Shania Twain, Christina Aguilera, Lenny Kravitz, Patti LaBelle, 50 Cent, Keith Urban, the Chainsmokers and comedian Dulcé Sloan.

Extras: At 12:30 a.m., Brooke Baldwin and Don Lemon in Nashville will take the reigns to count down in the Central time zone. And earlier at 7 p.m., Tom Foreman hosts “All the Best, All the Worst 2019,” looking back at the highs and lows in politics, pop culture and the economy.

¡Feliz 2020! (Univision)

When: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Where: New York City

Hosts: Nearly 20 different hosts in New York, Los Angeles, Miami and San Antonio

Performers: Joss Favela feat Mariachi Sol de México, CNCO, Pedro Capó and Yennis Bencosme in New York; Pitbull and Gente de Zona in Miami; Los Ángeles Azules, Kinky, Álex Fernández, Belinda and Bronco in San Antonio.

New Year’s Eve Webcast From Times Square (watch here or here)

When: 6 p.m. to 12:15 a.m.

Where: New York City

Host: “Mean Girls” star Jonathan Bennett

Performers: X Ambassadors and the USO Show Troupe

