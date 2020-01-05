Other options: Sling TV, Dish, DirecTV Now, YouTube TV, Hulu Live, fuboTV and Sony PlayStation Vue, as long as you have a local NBC station in your market.

What time the show is over:

Typically around 11 p.m.

The host:

Comedian Ricky Gervais is back for his fifth stint as host. Think he’ll say anything controversial?

Who’s going to win:

AD

AD

Red carpet:

At 6 p.m., E! airs “Live From the Red Carpet” hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic, while the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will stream its red carpet show on Facebook. NBC is skipping a pre-show this year to broadcast the Seattle Seahawks-Philadelphia Eagles playoff game, which will hopefully end on time.

More about the Golden Globes:

AD