Other options: Sling TV, Dish, DirecTV Now, YouTube TV, Hulu Live, fuboTV and Sony PlayStation Vue, as long as you have a local NBC station in your market.
What time the show is over:
Typically around 11 p.m.
The host:
Comedian Ricky Gervais is back for his fifth stint as host. Think he’ll say anything controversial?
Who’s going to win:
Netflix could have a huge night, as the streaming service boasts two front-runners: “Marriage Story,” with a field-leading six nominations, followed by “The Irishman” with five. (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” also has five nods.) On the TV side, Netflix also reigns with “The Crown” and “Unbelievable,” which have four noms each, though they’re tied with HBO’s surprise hit “Chernobyl.”
Red carpet:
At 6 p.m., E! airs “Live From the Red Carpet” hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic, while the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will stream its red carpet show on Facebook. NBC is skipping a pre-show this year to broadcast the Seattle Seahawks-Philadelphia Eagles playoff game, which will hopefully end on time.
