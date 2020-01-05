Award season has arrived once again: The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards air Sunday night on NBC, and we have many questions.

Will Netflix reign triumphant with a best drama movie win (“Marriage Story,” “The Irishman”) and a best drama TV show trophy (“The Crown”)? Can Jennifer Lopez’s march to an Oscars victory start now, or will Margot Robbie and Laura Dern prove too much competition in the supporting actress category? TV critics didn’t like Apple TV Plus’s “The Morning Show,” but how do Globes voters feel? How many people will host Ricky Gervais offend?

The red carpet show started at 6 p.m. E!, the award show starts at 8 p.m., and we will be recapping every moment here.

More about the Golden Globes: