The red carpet show started at 6 p.m. E!, the award show starts at 8 p.m., and we will be recapping every moment here.
Ricky Gervais jokes Golden Globes gig ruined his Christmas
After admitting he has no idea why he accepted the job again, the comedian said he spent the holidays writing jokes. “I cannot wait for this to be over. Like the audience,” he joked, before saying he’ll definitely have a “frothy beverage” and “do the same old thing I always do. I just hope they’re more used to it now." Need a refresher on what he “always” does? As he put it, “I say awful things to [celebrities'] faces and see what happens.”
Andrew Scott (aka “Fleabag’s” Hot Priest) says he and Phoebe Waller-Bridge will work together again
Giuliana Rancic caught up with the “Fleabag” fan favorite, who had effusive praise for Waller-Bridge, his co-star and creator of the Amazon Prime dramedy. “She is the best, best person,” he told Rancic. “I think that’s why people love the show. They can see her vulnerability.” But the interview couldn’t end before Rancic’s colleague Ryan Seacrest interjected to tell Scott how much he loves the show, which ended after its acclaimed second season. Scott had good news -- he and Waller-Bridge will work together again. “We’ve got great chemistry,” he said. “We just want to do as much as we can together.”
How to live-stream the show and watch on TV
Where to watch on TV: The show airs Sunday, Jan. 5 on NBC at 8 p.m. (All times Eastern.)
Where to watch the show online: If you have one of these 15 TV providers, you can watch the live stream on NBC.com/live or via the NBC app in certain markets.
Other options: Sling TV, Dish, DirecTV Now, YouTube TV, Hulu Live, fuboTV and Sony PlayStation Vue, as long as you have a local NBC station in your market.
Frequently asked questions
What time will the show be over?: Typically around 11 p.m.
Who is the host?: Comedian Ricky Gervais is back for his fifth stint as host. Think he’ll say anything controversial?
Who is going to win?: Netflix could have a huge night, as the streaming service boasts two front-runners: “Marriage Story,” with a field-leading six nominations, followed by “The Irishman” with five. (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” also has five nods.) On the TV side, Netflix also reigns with “The Crown” and “Unbelievable,” which have four noms each, though they’re tied with HBO’s surprise hit “Chernobyl.”
Red carpet: At 6 p.m., E! airs “Live From the Red Carpet” hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic, while the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will stream its red carpet show on Facebook. NBC is skipping a pre-show this year to broadcast the Seattle Seahawks-Philadelphia Eagles playoff game, which will hopefully end on time.