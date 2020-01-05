Giuliana Rancic caught up with the “Fleabag” fan favorite, who had effusive praise for Waller-Bridge, his co-star and creator of the Amazon Prime dramedy. “She is the best, best person,” he told Rancic. “I think that’s why people love the show. They can see her vulnerability.” But the interview couldn’t end before Rancic’s colleague Ryan Seacrest interjected to tell Scott how much he loves the show, which ended after its acclaimed second season. Scott had good news -- he and Waller-Bridge will work together again. “We’ve got great chemistry,” he said. “We just want to do as much as we can together.”