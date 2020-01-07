The rest of the best actor category isn’t particularly surprising — Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”) and Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”) are both up against Phoenix — but the supporting actor list notably overlooks Eddie Murphy, who made a well-received comeback in Netflix’s “Dolemite Is My Name.”

AD

AD

The nominations for the upcoming ceremony, commonly referred to as the BAFTAs (after its voting body, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts) and often seen as a bellwether for the Oscars, sparked swift social media backlash. Film fans on both sides of the pond tweeted their outrage with the hashtag #BAFTASsowhite, a spin on the 2016 #OscarsSoWhite campaign that forced Hollywood to confront its abiding lack of representation.

JLo. Awkwafina. Zhao Shuzhen. Antonio Banderas. Eddie Murphy. Da'Vine Joy Randolph. Wesley Snipes. The cast of Parasite. Cynthia Erivo. Lupitao Nyong'o. Ana de Armas. An all-white list of acting nominees this year seemed quite implausible, but the #EEBAFTAS found a way to do it! pic.twitter.com/YldwjbuwE5 — Ryan Aguirre (@aguirreryan) January 7, 2020

Jennifer Lopez, meanwhile, failed to get a nomination in the supporting actress category despite already earning a Golden Globe nomination (and Oscar buzz) for her acclaimed performance in “Hustlers.” The supporting actress category includes two nods for Margot Robbie (who starred in both “Bombshell” and “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”). Scarlett Johansson also received two nominations: a leading actress nod for “Marriage Story,” and a supporting actress nod for “Jojo Rabbit.”

AD

AD

The #EEBAFTAs are so white that Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson are both nominated twice. #BAFTASSoWhite https://t.co/g7X5cN4DRT — Emma Kelly (@TooManyEmmas) January 7, 2020

April Reign, the activist who created the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag, was among the critics who noted that several actors of color appeared prominently in promotional images for the nominations despite the lack of diversity among the actual honorees. “Don’t use people of color as window dressing if they’re not invited to the show,” Reign tweeted.

Some of BAFTA’s oversights echoed existing critiques of this year’s awards season. Like the Golden Globes, the U.K. ceremony will not feature any women among its best director nominees, though “Little Women” director Greta Gerwig and the writers behind Olivia Wilde’s “Booksmart” did score nods for best adapted screenplay and best original screenplay, respectively.

Since some BAFTA members are also in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the nominations prompted some to urge the Oscars not to make the same mistakes.

AD

AD

Today is the final day of voting for Academy Awards nominations. And the BAFTA nominations were just announced. Once again artists of color & women are woefully missing.For Your Consideration: Director- Chinonye Chukwu (CLEMENCY), Greta Gerwig (LITTLE WOMEN),Mati Diop (ATLANTICS) — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) January 7, 2020

Diversity among nominees “does continue to be an industry-wide issue,” said BAFTA’s director of awards, Emma Baehr, in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday. “I think more films need to be made, and entered, giving people a chance to see them. We’d absolutely like to see more diversity, but I also don’t want to take away from those celebrating today.”

The BAFTAs will be held on Feb. 2 in London, and the Graham Norton-hosted ceremony will air that night on BBC America. The nominations for the most closely watched categories are below. The full list is here.

Best film

“1917”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

AD

Best director

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

AD

Best actor

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

Best actress

Jessie Buckley, “Wild Rose”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Best supporting actor

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

AD

Best supporting actress

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Florence Pugh, “Little Women”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Margot Robbie, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Best original screenplay

Susanna Fogle, Emily Halpen, Sarah Haskins, & Katie Silverman, “Booksmart”

AD

Rian Johnson, “Knives Out”

Noah Baumbach, “Marriage Story”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Bong Joon Ho & Han Jin Won, “Parasite”

Best adapted screenplay

Steven Zaillian, “The Irishman”

Taika Waititi, “Jojo Rabbit”

Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, “Joker”

Greta Gerwig, “Little Women”

Anthony McCarten, “The Two Popes”

Read more:

AD