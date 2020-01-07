Lopez commented on the post: “We’ll do it for half.” A representative for Lopez said it was a joke.

The Secret Service “is aware of the tweet made by Mr. Lopez,” a spokesperson for the agency said in a statement Tuesday. “The Secret Service takes all threats against the president and or any of our protectees seriously, and as a matter of practice, we do not comment on matters involving protective intelligence.”

No one from the Secret Service has yet contacted Lopez, the comedian’s representative said.

The agency routinely investigates threats made against presidents and rarely says anything beyond being aware of such comments. It’s a violation of federal law to “knowingly and willfully” make “any threats to take the life of, to kidnap, or to inflict bodily harm upon the president of the United States” or a successor.

The Secret Service has released similar statements when other entertainers have made allusions to threatening Trump, such as when a Snoop Dogg music video released in 2017 featured a clown that was a clear parody of the president being shot with a toy gun that released glitter and a banner that read “Bang!”. In that case, Trump tweeted his outrage, drawing further attention to the depiction.

Also in 2017, comedian Kathy Griffin posed for a photo shoot while holding a mask depicting Trump’s bloody, severed head. Trump and his family denounced the image, and CNN cut ties with Griffin, who faced wide and bipartisan condemnation. The comedian made a tearful apology, which she later retracted.

Actor Tom Arnold said two Secret Service agents visited him in 2018 after he challenged Trump on Twitter to a body-slamming contest. (He had also tweeted, “Next time Kathy won’t be holding his fake head!”)

Arnold, a former Trump friend turned foe, recorded the interview, and Mother Jones magazine viewed the videotapes. “You’re a public figure,” one agent said, according to the magazine. “But what we have to worry about is your type of audience and you say something inciting those that follow you.”

Ted Nugent, a musician and conservative activist, sat with the Secret Service after comments he made at a 2012 National Rifle Association meeting, where he said, “We need to ride into that battlefield and chop their heads off in November,” referring to the Barack Obama administration, and that “if Barack Obama becomes the next president in November again, I will either be dead or in jail by this time next year.” Nugent said he found the complaints “silly.”

Lopez has attracted the ire of conservative media before. A prominent Mexican American comedian who grapples with identity in his material, Lopez has taken to criticizing President Trump and his policies in his act. His 2017 HBO stand-up special is titled “The Wall,” referring to the U.S.-Mexico border wall Trump promised to build on Mexico’s dime.

In 2017, Lopez posted this joke on social media: “The Trump administration is deporting Latinos to make the streets safer. You wanna make the streets safer? Deport the police.”

Fox News and other conservative outlets featured the joke, which helped stir up a backlash. The comedian deleted the post and followed it up with this one:

In the aftermath, Lopez and his family received numerous threats, he told NPR in 2017. And while he stood by the joke, Lopez emphasized that he supports law enforcement: “There are good cops and bad cops.”

He also said there are lines of decency when it comes to comedy.

“Police brutality is not off-limits. You know? It can’t be,” he told the outlet. “Holding up a severed head of the president, would I do that? No. Would anybody that worked with me allowed me to do that? No way.”

