“He’s illuminating their hypocrisy in a way that they might actually change because how many of those actors made some annoying political speech after that.”

Gervais raised eyebrows Sunday, both on social media and on the stunned celebs in the room, insisting that

winners should simply accept their award, thank their agent and their god and then leave.

“You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything,” Gervais announced during the ceremony. “You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg.”

Gervais’s critics called him cynical and blasted the notion that politics be kept out of award shows, citing a missed opportunity to shed light on relevant issues like President Trump’s impeachment and the Australian wildfires.

But Crenshaw maintains that Hollywood’s political activism only divides the country further.

“[Entertainment culture has] become divisive because it’s the fault of the Hollywood elites, because they go up onstage and they make divisive comments and they make fun of 50 percent of the population and they call it a right-wing talking point when they themselves are criticized,” Crenshaw said.

(Gervais, for his part, tweeted Monday his confusion over the reaction to his hosting gig, asking how “teasing huge corporations, and the richest, most privileged people in the world [could] be considered right wing?”)

Crenshaw has made his opposition to polarizing entertainment culture known before, as this isn’t his first brush with Hollywood.

In 2018, while he was campaigning to secure his congressional bid in Texas, he was thrust into the spotlight as the butt of a joke on “Saturday Night Live.” During the “Weekend Update” segment of the show, comedian Pete Davidson gave his first impression of various candidates running for office during that election cycle. When an image of Crenshaw, who wears an eyepatch, came on the screen, Davidson said, “You may be surprised to hear he’s a congressional candidate from Texas and not a hit man in a porno movie.”

Crenshaw lost an eye as the result of an IED explosion during his third tour in Afghanistan.

“I’m sorry; I know he lost his eye in war, or whatever,” Davidson continued. “Whatever.”

Davidson’s remarks about the veteran sparked immediate and widespread outrage on social media and from high-ranking officials such as Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) and former White House press secretary Sean Spicer. Scores of people demanded an apology from Davidson and SNL execs.

Davidson didn’t immediately provide an apology and Crenshaw did not demand one — he even implied that the controversy may have helped him secure the win in the election.

“I have to imagine it probably helped,” Crenshaw said in an interview with “Fox and Friends” shortly after his victory. “There are a lot of veterans out there who would not think their wounds would be the source of poor jokes in bad taste to a hysterically laughing audience.”

Davidson and Crenshaw put the issue to rest when the congressman made a surprise appearance on SNL the next week. Davidson began the segment by apologizing for his joke and was then joined by Crenshaw on-screen — and the unsuspecting audience burst into applause. Crenshaw made a couple well-earned jabs at Davidson’s appearance before signing off with a note.

“There’s a lot of lessons to learn here,” Crenshaw said. “Not just that the left and right can still agree on some things, but also this: Americans can forgive one another. We can remember what brings us together as a country and still see the good in each other.”

