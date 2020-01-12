We caught up with Haddish on the “Like a Boss” red carpet at the AMC theater in Georgetown to quickly pick her brain about inspirational women and her feelings (or lack thereof) about politics.

What was your favorite part about working on this movie?

My favorite part of working on this movie was developing a relationship with Rose Byrne and Salma Hayek and, oh my God, Jennifer Coolidge is amazing. And Billy Porter. Those relationships that I’ve created from working on this movie was worth it. New friends, learning experiences and it was a big growing process for me. I’m a better person now because of it.

Who’s your No. 1 girl boss, the woman you look up to most?

Oprah Winfrey. Oprah Winfrey for sure. She’s employed many, many people, and I want to be able to do something like that. I want to be able to employ many people and put food on people’s tables and put their kids through college and create some generational wealth. I think that’s important. And women are the best bosses anyway! Let’s be honest, we run businesses better than men because we can handle emotions.

In a city as politically minded as the District and the craziness of this election cycle, is there someone you’re following or that you support?

I’ve learned a very valuable lesson a long time ago, and that’s don’t talk about things you don’t know about. And if you know about them and you don’t have nothing nice to say, don’t say nothing at all.

You’ve been to Washington before. There’s a big Ethiopian/Eritrean community here, which I know you’re a part of. Do you have any plans on having some Eritrean food while you’re here?