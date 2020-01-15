The inductees are chosen by an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, including historians, music industry professionals and previous Rock Hall inductees. Despite winning the Rock Hall’s online fan vote by a large margin, Dave Matthews Band didn’t make the cut. (Neither did second place winner Pat Benatar, as the Doobie Brothers, in third place, were the only act of the top five to actually be inducted.) As Vulture noted, this is the first time since the fan vote was created in 2013 that the winner didn’t wind up in that year’s class; but this also marked the first year that Dave Matthews Band, formed in Charlottesville in the early ’90s, was eligible for the honor.

On Wednesday, Depeche Mode thanked its supporters in a tweet from the band’s Twitter account: “We’re honoured to be included as one of this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, and to stand alongside the other incredible acts in the Rock Hall and those joining this year.” The Doobie Brothers also thanked voters on Twitter.

Though around two dozen other musicians have been a part of Nine Inch Nails in the past 30 years, including Reznor’s well-known current collaborator Atticus Ross, Reznor has been the only constant and will be inducted into the Rock Hall as the band’s lone member. He told Rolling Stone in an interview published after the announcement that he was “freaked out” and “quite in shock” about the accolade. The rocker, who notably dismissed the ceremony’s significance in a 2018 interview, said he came around to the idea after being invited to induct the Cure last year.