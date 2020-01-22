Welsh comedian Terry Jones, one of the Python’s six founding members, expanded his reach by also directing films — including three in the Monty Python franchise — studying medieval history and writing plenty of children’s fiction. Jones died Tuesday at 77 after suffering from a type of dementia that, per his family, inhibited his speech. His fans and peers paid tribute online the next morning.

Jones founded the Pythons with John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Michael Palin and Graham Chapman, who died in 1989. Cleese recalled Jones’s spirited nature Wednesday, tweeting that it felt “strange that a man of so many talents and such endless enthusiasm, should have faded so gently away … Of his many achievements, for me the greatest gift he gave us all was his direction of ‘Life of Brian’. Perfection.”

Filmmaker Edgar Wright also applauded Jones’s direction of the “all time comedy classic” while pointing to several of his celebrated roles, including “Mr Creosote, Arthur Two Sheds Jackson, Dino Vercotti, Mandy Cohen, Prince Herbert, Cardinal Biggles & the Nude Organist.” Humorist Charlie Brooker, known for creating “Black Mirror,” tweeted a video of Jones playing obese restaurant patron Mr. Creosote with a note: “Far too many brilliant moments to choose from. Here’s one random wafer-thin mint.”

Comedian Stephen Fry tweeted his farewell, too: “The great foot has come down to stamp on you,” he wrote to Jones, referring to the opening credits of “Monty Python’s Flying Circus.” “My god what pleasure you gave, what untrammelled joy and delight. What a wonderful talent, heart and mind.”

Author Neil Gaiman shared a silly photo of himself with Jones, captioned “Neil at the feet of the master.”

“36 years ago I met Terry Jones,” Gaiman wrote. “I was meant to interview him. I asked for tea, so he opened a bottle of Chablis & got me drunk. He was funny, brilliant and honest. He was irrepressible and is seen here repressing the very young me. Rest in Peace, Terry. You were an inspiration."

Woven throughout the tributes to Jones is an appreciation of how his work both entertained and inspired decades of aspiring performers. Actor Alex Winter, known for the “Bill & Ted” franchise, described Jones as “one of a small few who helped shape my generation of artists.” Comedian Mark McKinney, who performed with The Kids in the Hall and starred on “Saturday Night Live” in the mid-1990s, wrote to Jones, “teenager me worshipped you, older me fully appreciates how rare and enduring your brilliance was and is.” Filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie tweeted that Jones’s death is “the only thing he ever did that wasn’t funny.”

“Thank you for my gloriously misspent youth, Sir,” McQuarrie continued. “And Godspeed.”

