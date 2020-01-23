Judy Woodruff, who spent more than a decade working with Lehrer on what is now called the PBS NewsHour, tweeted that she was “devastated to share news that my dear friend” died and that she was “sending love to his Kate and their family.”

Robert Costa, a Washington Post reporter who also hosts “Washington Week” on PBS, tweeted: “What a life. What a journalist. A sad day but his legacy and example will carry on. I will miss him, particularly the love of country and politics he brought to everything he did.”

Many shared similar thoughts. Katie Couric called Lehrer “a legendary journalist and anchor.” Stephen Fee, communications director for PEN America, referred to him as a “giant in broadcasting. A mentor and leader to thousands.” Fox News’s Bret Baier heaped praise on Lehrer, calling him “a very genuine, gracious man in person” and adding that he was “one of the best debate moderators & an inspiration to a whole generation of political journalists — including this one.”

Several people shared what has been dubbed Lehrer’s rules of journalism, which include “Do nothing I cannot defend,” “Assume there is at least one other side or version to every story,” “Assume the same about all people on whom I report,” and “Carefully separate opinion and analysis from straight news stories and clearly label everything.”

In the trenches of electronic journalism over the decades, I met a lot of people. Few approached their work with more equanimity and integrity than Jim Lehrer. He was a gentlemen, and a helluva journalist. He will be missed. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) January 23, 2020

Our nation has lost a champion for truth and transparency. As one of the founders of PBS NewsHour, as well as its longtime host, Jim Lehrer worked to keep America’s leaders accountable to the people. My prayers are with his wife, Kate, and their family. https://t.co/5BU80D0u3p — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 23, 2020

Jim Lehrer joined me on @ReliableSources just one month ago. He seemed well. He wanted to share his concern about America's divisions -- he said "division is the story now" -- here is the segment https://t.co/IFtTieNKHI — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 23, 2020

Had the pleasure of once flying with Mr. Lehrer. After we settled into our seats, he leaned over and quietly said, “I’m guessing Air Marshal, and just want to say thank you.”



“Close!,” I exclaimed. “How’d you know?”



“My business is studying people,” he said.



A legend, indeed. https://t.co/kKr2QvT1mT — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) January 23, 2020

Jim Lehrer, the longtime host of PBS News Hour and an enormously respected figure in the journalistic community, as smart as he was gracious, is dead at 85. RIP, Jim. — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) January 23, 2020

Just devastating news about Jim Lehrer passing. Jim was a patriot in every sense of the word. I sat with him at a dinner just before Christmas and he was so full of life, as compassionate as he was wise. He will be deeply missed. @NewsHour https://t.co/DZHPg1YadI — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) January 23, 2020

Jim Lehrer was a legendary journalist and anchor. May he rest in peace.❤️ https://t.co/9ddgNlPkEG — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) January 23, 2020

JIM LEHRER RIP. This man changed news so much for the better. So grateful to be part of Jim Lehrer’s legacy.



Very sad he is no longer in the world. But, suspect Jim Lehrer would just tell us to move on and cover the story. pic.twitter.com/8s1CW5STvS — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) January 23, 2020