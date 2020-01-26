The show was already thrown into chaos last week with the sudden exit of Recording Academy chief Deborah Dugan — the first woman to run the organization — followed by her explosive lawsuit that alleged gender discrimination, sexual harassment and more. So it should be an unusual Grammys, to say the least.

We’ll be updating this post all night, and ranking every performance from best to worst.

1. Tyler, the Creator, Boyz II Men and Charlie Wilson

Hello, children, please sit down and take some notes from Charlie Wilson, who after this performance should be considered the frontman of Boyz II Men, and all singing boys and men. In fact, every Grammys telecast should consider a requisite Charlie Wilson cameo so the baseline for singing can be clearly established.

But even without Uncle Charlie, Tyler, the Creator did something magical on that stage. Australia is on fire, legends are suddenly dying and chaos abounds outside the Staples Center, and Tyler reflected that with a performance that included his single “Earfquake,” approximately 27 Tyler clones, lights going berserk, a camera shaking uncontrollably and the houses behind him catching on fire. In a moment of respite, Boyz II Men II Uncle Charlie appeared on the house roofs and soothed our souls. And then chaos came back. Doesn’t it always?

2. Lizzo

“This is for Kobe!” Lizzo shouted as she kicked off the telecast by belting out “Cuz I Love You,” with very fitting lyrics: “I’m crying, cuz I love you.” In a ballgown surrounded by backup dancers, it was a low-key opening compared to the song she transitioned to next, “Truth Hurts,” in which her dancers were dressed in a very “laser tag meets opera house and/or a ballet” vibe. It was a classic Lizzo number, as she also dazzled the crowd by breaking out her flute for a solo. “PERIODT!” she yelled. She ended by yelling, “Welcome to the Grammys, b----!”

3. Alicia Keys

In what is becoming an annual tradition, host Alicia Keys sat down at the piano and began serenading the crowd with a soft melody and some positive thoughts, such as: “We refuse the negative energy. We refuse the old systems … We want to feel respected and safe in our diversity.”

She then solemnly mentioned Kobe Bryant’s untimely death for the second time in the young evening. “I know how much Kobe loved music,” she said. “We gotta make this a celebration in his honor. He would want us to keep the vibrations high. Music is that one language we can all speak. It don’t matter where we’re from.”

From there, Keys launched into a cover of Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Love,” replacing the lyrics with quips about the artists in attendance and the world at large. Among references to how we “obsessed over BTS” and giving thanks to Beyoncé, Keys mentioned the news out of Washington, D.C., singing “Tonight we must unite despite all the news we’re seeing / commander in chief impeached / let’s bring in Cardi B.” She even name-dropped Beethoven, calling him an “old dude in a wig, but I still give him some cred” for understanding the power of music. The show is “10,000 hours long so keep the speeches short,” Keys concluded, but not before making a point to sing, “It’s when good people do nothing that the bad guys win.”

As always, the bit was sweet, funny and touching. If Keys continues hosting the Grammys, it’s sure to be a yearly highlight.

4. Usher, Sheila E. and FKA Twigs

Every awards show needs an emotional tribute to a late great, and this year we’ve got at least two on the docket. The first attempted to honor Prince. Unfortunately. Usher, joined by FKA Twigs and Sheila E., launched into a melody of the Purple One's songs. But what was supposed to be tribute felt more like a karaoke session in the midst of a surreal dream. Usher did a fine enough job of singing such hits as “Little Red Corvette,” “When Doves Cry” and “Kiss.” But no one is Prince but Prince. Most interesting were the acrobatics courtesy of FKA Twigs, who started off twirling and sliding around on a pole before ditching it and using Usher as the pole.

Perhaps the tribute was best summed up by a Post editor, who asked, “Why is this happening?”

5. Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers suited up in gold and launched their Grammys moment with a new song that must be called “Five More Minutes,” because they repeated that phrase … a lot. Then they ran to the big stage for a very Broadway-esque version of “What a Man Gotta Do,” complete with lots of peppy backup dancers — and of course, a lingering shot of the JoBros wives, Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas. As usual, Kevin and Joe switched off on lead vocals, and it was very solidly average.

6. Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani