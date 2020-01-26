Where to watch on TV:

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards air live on CBS at 8 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, Jan. 26.

Where to watch online:

If you subscribe to CBS All Access, you can live-stream the show here on your phone, computer, tablet, TV, etc. (You can also sign up for a one-week free trial.)

What time the show’s over:

Supposedly 11:30 p.m., though the Grammys are famous for stretching until midnight.

The host:

Grammy winner Alicia Keys takes the stage for the second year in a row.

Who’s performing:

As usual, there will be lots of collaborations, including Aerosmith and Run-DMC; Tanya Tucker and Brandi Carlile; Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani; and a Nipsey Hussle tribute starring Kirk Franklin, DJ Khaled, John Legend, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch and YG. Other performers include Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Bonnie Raitt, Camila Cabello, Charlie Wilson, Demi Lovato, H.E.R., Jonas Brothers, Lizzo, Rosalía and Tyler, the Creator.

Who’s going to win:

Look for Lizzo to have a very good night — she has eight nominations, followed by Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X, who each have six. All three will also duke it out in the best new artist category, so we truly have no idea what to predict.

The red carpet:

As usual, E!’s special takes place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., while CBS’s “Grammy Red Carpet Live” (hosted by Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight) kicks off at 7 p.m.