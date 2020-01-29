AD

Bad-script rumors have haunted the series like a Force ghost. The Disney Plus series “The Mandalorian” has been a critical success, and Disney and Lucasfilm obviously don’t want to follow up their first big streaming hit with a dud. But they also don’t want to risk looking like a one trick pony — the new series’ main theme is reportedly Obi-Wan looking over the separated-at-birth Skywalker twins Luke and Leia, which would give off a Mandalorian-esque babysitting vibe.

AD

If the series is looking to go in a new direction, here are five things we’d like to see when it finally debuts.

1. Not-so-Baby Yoda

With the Obi-Wan series likely taking place not too long after the end of the “Star Wars” prequels, that means the original, very-much-not-a-baby Yoda is still around, and he’s the big boss of the remaining Jedi in the universe. Yoda occasionally checking in on the Skywalker twins could lead to the green legend getting into more action and having an excuse to light up his also-green lightsaber again. Let’s see Baby Yoda do that. Actually, Baby Yoda probably could do that if he really wanted to.

AD

2. More Maul

We know from the Star Wars animated series “The Clone Wars” and “Rebels” that Darth Maul rises again and maintains a healthy hatred for Obi-Wan Kenobi. “Rebels” adds closure to the rivalry, but perhaps an in-his-prime Obi Wan featured in the Disney Plus series could have more rounds with his most famous rival. A live-action rematch of the “Duel of the Fates” would be must-see-tv.

AD

3. Ludwig Goransson getting a shot at the sound

The composer gave “Black Panther” a definitive beat and “The Mandalorian” a theme that’s impossible not to whistle to when you hear it. He’s proven he can handle the symphonic sound behind a heavyweight. If John Williams is Star Wars’s musical past, give Goransson a shot at shaping the future with an Obi-Wan Kenobi theme.

AD

4. The shapers of Star Wars’s biggest non-movie moments

For all the divisiveness the prequels and the recent Skywalker saga-ending trilogy have created, there’s no denying some of the best Star Wars storytelling post-prequels has been done away from the big screen. The multiple animated series and novels are beloved, and the 2015 Marvel Comics reboot is still a force. Why not give some writers of these projects — such as Jason Aaron, Kieron Gillen, Charles Soule and Joe Schreiber — a shot at putting a script together for Obi-Wan?

AD

5. Hints of Darth Vader

Any series dealing with Obi-Wan Kenobi keeping a watchful eye over the Skywalker bloodline must focus on the internal failure he must feel for knowing his former Padawan Anakin Skywalker fell to the Dark Side and became the greatest evil in the galaxy. Obi-Wan flashing back to Anakin’s life — the good, the bad, the horrible — would make for great moments of regretful reflection. And depending on how old the Skywalker twins would be in this series, maybe we get a glimpse or two of Vader himself. As “Rogue One” proved, that’s never a bad thing.