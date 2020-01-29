“Our decision is based on the decades-long efforts by many in that industry to prevent meaningful climate action by governments around the world,” Bateson and Nicklin said.

The policy takes effect immediately and applies to the Guardian’s flagship paper in Britain; its American and Australian digital imprints, the Observer and Guardian Weekly print publications and all Guardian digital applications.

Company leaders admitted that the ban on fossil fuel advertising will test the company financially, although it wasn’t immediately clear how much of a hit to revenue the new policy will account for; last year, 40 percent of the company’s revenue came from advertising.

The Guardian’s leaders also said they hope their decision will attract new, like-minded advertising partners and reader support and potentially balance the loss of revenue from the fossil fuel industry ban.

The new policy will not apply to what are considered high carbon-emitting industries, such as car manufacturing and travel. The Guardian said the decision to keep advertising with such industries may disappoint some readers, but ending those partnerships would be a “severe financial blow” that could force major cuts to the news product.

Environmental groups praised the news. Greenpeace called Wednesday’s announcement “a huge moment in the battle against oil and gas for all of us!”

The Guardian’s move is unique among traditional news organizations, where revenue models remain heavily reliant on advertising dollars, but the movement to divest from fossil fuel industries has gained traction in all corners of academic, religious, corporate and philanthropic spheres.

