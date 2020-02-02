AD

Jennifer Lopez started her Super Bowl halftime performance on a pole to remind the Oscars how badly they messed up by not nominating her for Hustlers pic.twitter.com/zqf8EXElXu — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 3, 2020

2) Was that J-Lo’s daughter?

Yes! It was. Readers of the tabloids might know that J-Lo has 11-year-old twins with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, and it was young Emme who took the stage for “Let’s Get Loud” with a children’s choir.

J Lo’s daughter Emme brining it! Very cool pic.twitter.com/moAurkKKQZ — Jason Appelbaum (@JasonAppelbaum1) February 3, 2020

3) So, what will the reaction be to the U.S.A. and Puerto Rico flag moment?

It’s hard to get more polarizing than when musicians make political statements at the Super Bowl — and this one wasn’t subtle: As the choir sang “Born in the U.S.A.,” J-Lo whipped open her U.S.A. flag cape to reveal that the inside was the Puerto Rican flag. As a reminder, before the game, J-Lo said “Two Latinas doing this in this country at this time is just very empowering to us,” while Shakira (who kicked off her portion of the show with “Hola Miami!”) stated, “It’s very important for us to convey a message of unity and also to show what a relevant force the Latin community is in this country.”

With ''Born in the USA' playing in the background, JLo rocked the Puerto Rican flag at the world's most watched TV event of the year

📷: Jose De Jesus/Twitter



pic.twitter.com/ImSsoPRXrc — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) February 3, 2020

4) What was with the rope?

In case you didn’t know, Shakira is famous for her rope dancing during “Whenever, Wherever” on tour. And she demonstrated some incredible dance moves on her own as she ticked off hits including “She Wolf” and “Hips Don’t Lie."

SHAKIRA SANG IN SPANISH AND ENGLISH PLAYED THE GUITAR DID HER FAMOUS BELLY DANCE AND PROVED TO US ONCE AGAIN THAT HER HIPS DON'T LIE #superbowl pic.twitter.com/jwtaQgqdrU — g. (@emilybluntz) February 3, 2020

We’re still not sure about this move, though:

5) Was that an Ali G tribute??

Guest stars during the show included J Balvin, who sang “Mi Gente” with J-Lo, and Bad Bunny, who joined Shakira for “I Like It” in an all-silver ensemble that reminded some people of a certain Sacha Baron Cohen character. While we’re guessing that it was a coincidence, social media still had a great deal of fun with the comparison.