Critics and voters were pleased by Saoirse Ronan’s nod for lead actress for her role as Jo, the fearless March sister determined to be a writer, as well as newcomer Florence Pugh’s nomination for Amy, who had a more nuanced take on the divisive character from Louisa May Alcott’s original novel. The movie, released on Christmas Day, clearly connected with audiences, as it has made more than $95 million domestically and $148 million worldwide.

AD

AD

Here’s what you to know about “Little Women’s” chances at the Oscars:

Total nominations: Six, including best picture, lead actress, supporting actress, adapted screenplay, costume design and original score.

Synopsis: Based on Alcott’s 1868 novel about four sisters coming of age in Civil War-era Massachusetts, Gerwig breathes new life into the story (which has been adapted many times over) with a version that jumps back and forth in time. The same elements are all there, however, from Jo’s fraught relationship with Laurie to poor, sweet, doomed Beth.

Directed by: Greta Gerwig, who also adapted the screenplay.

Starring: Saoirse Ronan as Jo; Florence Pugh as Amy; Emma Watson as Meg; Eliza Scanlen as Beth; Timothée Chalamet as Laurie; Laura Dern as Marmee; Meryl Streep as Aunt March.

AD

Why it could win: There’s a ton of goodwill for the movie, which received glowing reviews and left many viewers in tears, particularly readers with deeply nostalgic memories of the book from their younger years. It’s also the type of film that the academy typically loves: based on a novel; a period piece; a family drama; gorgeous costumes; the presence of Saoirse Ronan (this is her fourth acting nomination by age 25); and Meryl Streep.

AD

Why it might not win: It hasn’t seen the kind of buzz throughout award season that many other front-runners have — and in fact has been snubbed by some of the other major award shows. (Only Ronan and the score received nods at the Golden Globes, and it had zero nominations at the SAG Awards.) Plus, there are the disheartening reports that male voters aren’t bothering to watch the movie … because it has the word “women” in the title? If there are men who truly feel that way, let us guide you to Monica Hesse’s column: Dear men who are afraid to see ‘Little Women’: You can do this.