By Washington Post Staff February 5, 2020 at 6:53 PM ESTDouglas, known for his dimpled chin, raspy voice and highly charged dramatic energy, was one of the most enduring stars of his generation.His work ranged from westerns to epic dramas to romances, but he once said his proudest professional achievement was helping to end the Hollywood blacklist.homeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedInADADToday's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy