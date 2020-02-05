Earlier that year, Dillon sparked industry-wide conversation after going through the Emmy nomination process for playing the character Taylor Mason in Showtime’s “Billions.” The Emmys award acting in binary gendered categories — actor and actress. Dillon, who doesn’t identify as male or female, wrote a letter to the Emmys challenging that system.

"There is no room for my identity within that award system binary,” Dillon wrote in their letter. "Furthermore, if the categories of ‘actor’ and ‘actress’ are meant to denote assigned sex I ask, respectfully, why is that necessary?”

Separate gendered awards have historically had the effect of addressing one piece of Hollywood’s problem with gender: women aren’t cast as often as men in the sorts of roles that get nominations for awards. Supporters of continuing or expanding gendered awards often point to gender-neutral categories where women are completely shut out.

This separate but equal approach, however, doesn’t address the growing cohort of actors, film professionals and audience members who don’t identify on the gender binary.

“Young people are identifying less with the gender binary and it’s, I think, a necessity for survival for organizations to reflect the society that we’re living in,” says Zackary Drucker, an actor and artist who consulted on Amazon Studios’ “Transparent.”

Most award ceremonies show no sign of reconsidering their categories. There are a few notable exceptions. And in those cases, it seems that gender neutral categories don’t necessarily mean that women are excluded from recognition.

The Television Critics Association awards have been gender neutral the longest, since they began handing out individual achievement awards for comedy and drama in 1997. Although the gender distribution over time for those award recipients is nowhere near parity, women have been awarded consistently in those categories since 2010. After the MTV Movie and TV awards for acting went genderless in 2017, women dominated. Since the Grammys reconfigured their categories for pop, R&B, rock and country performances, the winners in those categories have been pretty evenly split — except for the rock category where men have won almost every year.

Looking to the Grammys, plagued with controversy around the lack of recognition for black and female artists, might not seem an obvious choice. In January, Deborah Dugan, the Grammys’ first female president and CEO, filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleging vote rigging, sexual misconduct and a “boys’ club mentality” at the Recording Academy.

But the Grammys has something that the Oscars doesn’t: a best new artist award. “It’s not fair to ask someone who’s been in the industry for two decades to compete against someone who’s the new debut,” says Jacob Tobia, the author of “Sissy” who identifies as non-binary and provides the voice of Double Trouble, a non-binary character on Netflix’s “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power.”

“The competition would be based in something that actually impacts your ability to do your job," Tobia said.

