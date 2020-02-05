President Trump’s impeachment story began last fall in medias res, at the climax of excitement, when almost every day brought some new evidence, witness or allegation that he misused foreign aid funds to help his reelection. But like a badly written thriller, the story had nowhere to go from that beginning except to drift toward an exhausted end. Revelations that at first seemed fatally poisonous to the presidency gradually ossified in Washington’s atmosphere. Republicans rationalized Trump’s behavior, reduced it to talking points and spoke of acquittal as a fait accompli. Democrats — mostly powerless once the Senate trial began — could only repeat the original charges over and over, day after day, until words like “quid pro quo,” “extortion” and “abuse of power” became a meaningless soundtrack for cable TV.

The drama ebbed, the plot normalized, the opinion polls all flatlined weeks ago. Time and politics drained all anxiety and excitement from Trump’s impeachment trial, until the final hour before the final vote, when there was nothing left but this:

Demonstrators had called to #StormTheSenate on the afternoon Republicans planned to acquit Trump of all charges. But shortly before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, only three people in “Arrest Trump” attire occupied the Hart Senate Office Building. Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.) led a high school tour unmolested through the atrium as the protesters sat on a bench.

Across the street, the enormous plaza in front of the Capitol was almost empty. “Trump is a whore mongering colostomy bag!” a woman screamed at any passing suits, as if invective could make up for lack of numbers.

“I was incredibly disappointed,” said Derric Atzrott, 26, who had packed a first aid kit and left his lawyer’s phone number with his roommate in Brunswick, Md., before taking the third train of the morning to Washington. Now he stood in front of the Capitol steps in a frigid drizzle with his sign and a dozen other demonstrators. “It’s the fatigue,” he reckoned. “You can only stay angry so long.”

On the other side of a thick wall, Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.) walked the foyer of the Senate chamber, doing his best to inoculate reporters against any conceivable excitement for the vote to come. “We always have one or two senators who go their own way,” he said. “We seem to survive.”

Hours earlier, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) had delivered a speech in the Senate chamber, declaring that “what the president did was wrong, grievously wrong” and making himself the only Republican senator to find Trump guilty.

That was probably the emotional highlight of the day. Now, minutes before the final vote, Sen. Patrick J. Leahy (D-Vt.) was delivering a passionate denunciation of the president to a room full of empty desks and water glasses.

“It is often said that history is watching, and I suspect that’s true,” Leahy said. Richard C. Shelby (R-Ala.) was the only other senator who watched him say it, while waiting his turn to make his own speech to the air.

Still, in the end, 100 indispensable senators arrived to vote. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) stepped off a subway car into the Senate basement at 3:22 p.m., having just flown in from the campaign trail in New Hampshire.

“It’s not a good day for the American people,” he said as he walked toward the chamber. “It’s a sad day.”

At 4:05 p.m., Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. opened the last phase of the third impeachment trial in American history. Two teenage pages held the chamber’s main doors shut. Republican senators sat silently at mostly empty desks. Their Democratic colleagues had covered their desks in notes and binders, but there was nothing left to write.

The clerk read aloud the articles of impeachment one last time: abuse of power, obstruction of Congress. The alleged extortion of the government of Ukraine and an illegal coverup — terrible charges rendered tedious by repetition.

Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), who had shepherded impeachment through the Democratic-controlled House and spent two weeks arguing its merits at the trial in the Republican-controlled Senate, sat at the front of the chamber and listened to the votes roll in. He swiveled his head to meet each “guilty” and “not guilty” — all his efforts reduced to a few syllables on either end of the room.

Outside the chamber doors, a dozen photographers waited for the thing to end. They speculated on which senators would exit first and staked out angles to memorialize each face. At half past four, they listened to the muffled applause of Republicans waft through the glass and knew the votes had been tallied.