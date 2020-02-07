Three years after the PG-13 “Suicide Squad,” and in the lead-up to “Birds of Prey,” the DC Universe streaming service released a “Harley Quinn” animated series (featuring the voice of Kaley Cuoco) that is so good, so over-the-top and so raunchy, and that nails the character’s essence in an R-rated, profanity-filled format so well, fans had to start asking themselves: Can “Birds of Prey” bring it this hard?

The answer? No. But it doesn’t really matter.

“Birds of Prey” does not mark the moment Robbie’s Harley Quinn becomes DC’s onscreen version of Ryan Reynolds’s Deadpool. If anything, the “Harley Quinn” animated series earned that distinction.

Instead, “Birds of Prey” serves as a violent “Suicide Squad”-sequel-that-wasn’t-of-sorts, giving fans the two things they would have preferred from that 2016 David Ayer film. More Harley. Less Joker. A formula almost too good to fail given Harley Quinn’s rapid rise in popularity on multiple DC platforms.

Mr. J? Nowhere to be found. Dumped by Harley in “BOP” and rebooted by WB/DC into an Oscar contender while Jared Leto tries the comic book thing again as Marvel/Sony’s “Morbius” later this summer.

That means more camera time for Harley and room for new sidekicks: the Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) and another “Batman: The Animated Series” alum, detective Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), all of whom share a common enemy, Ewan McGregor’s delightfully strange Black Mask.

McGregor is “Birds of Prey’s” secret weapon. He’s a joy to watch, downright bratty at times in his frustrations when things don’t go his way. It’s a total reinvention of the character, who is much more of an intimidating gangster in the comics, but McGregor compensates for all the laughs he’ll get in this one by having a gruesome style of payback for those who cross him. The black mask that is his namesake is seldom used for most of the film so as not to dilute his comedic aspects, but when he finally does don it, it is a satisfying geeky moment for hardcore fans of the comic book bat-verse from which all of these characters come.

Not all the comic-book deviations work. Cain, who once held the mantle of Batgirl in Batman comics, and has one of the most dangerous set of hands in the entire DC universe, is nothing more than a pickpocket kid thief here, spending most of the film in awe of Harley Quinn and her super-friends.

One jailbreak scene offers a chance for Cassandra to display the bone-crushing skills she’s known for, but instead just turns into the Harley Quinn show, with the lead character taking down anyone who stands in her way. If you are a Cassandra Cain fan, this isn’t the film for you. But “Birds of Prey” does imply that Cassandra could be at expected lethal levels in a sequel, considering where she ends up.

Huntress and the Black Canary? They are on brand with what comic fans will want from them. The Huntress may be a little too goofy for some, but she’s got her crossbow and is out for vengeance. You can’t ask for much more than that in a movie with the word “fantabulous” in its full title. And the one thing everyone wants to see with Black Canary, her ultrasonic voice, doesn’t disappoint, although the trailers gave that moment away. But Smollett-Bell also gets a chance to display some hardcore martial arts skills.

Director Cathy Yan has managed to carve out a silly and mostly satisfying corner of the DC Universe in her first big-budget superhero movie. “Birds of Prey” was never not going to work, because Robbie as Harley Quinn works with anything you mix it with. And the winks to the fan-favorite Harley Quinn comic book run of husband/wife creative duo Jimmy Palmiotti and Amanda Conner certainly don’t hurt.

The joke is on anyone who thought this movie needed the Joker to work. Yan and her Gotham City Sirens will take it from here.