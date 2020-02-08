But after the film screened at a festival, the scene suddenly gained significance. “I had a few people come up to me and say that Froot Loops were the only cereal they had at Miramax,” Green recently told The Washington Post, referring to the company co-founded and formerly run by Harvey Weinstein.

Regardless of intention, the connections to be made between Jane’s boss and Weinstein are numerous — and inevitable, given that the film’s release coincides with the disgraced mogul’s trial for alleged sexual assault, in which he has pleaded not guilty. But Green looks beyond Weinstein’s fictional counterpart, taking aim at the structures in place that allow such predatory behavior to continue. Jane’s boss, who remains unnamed, never appears on-screen.

“I was always more interested in the machinery,” Green said. “We know what happens when the door is closed. We’ve read those stories. … What I was more interested in was what’s on the other side of the door: what people knew, what was going on, the culture in an environment like that.”

The camera is focused on actress Julia Garner (Netflix’s “Ozark”) throughout the 87-minute film, which includes little dialogue and notably forgoes a musical score. “The cultural silence is something we were exploring,” Green said, adding, “That quiet was really important to me.” While maintaining a stoic expression, Garner projects the inner turmoil and uncertainty that results from having worked at the Manhattan office for two months — long enough for Jane to learn how to put up with her male colleagues’ casual misogyny, but short enough for her to still have faith that Human Resources will take her concerns about her boss’s behavior seriously.

That is, until she actually visits the department. The most disturbing scene in “The Assistant” centers on a conversation between Jane and a smarmy HR representative, Wilcock (Matthew Macfadyen). After Jane learns her boss set up a pretty, inexperienced new hire (Kristine Froseth) at a fancy hotel nearby, she wonders, having never received this treatment herself, whether something might be going on. Wilcock gaslights Jane into believing she’s just jealous of the new hire. Besides, he adds, Jane never actually saw anything happen. Would she really want to hurt her career by filing such a vague complaint?

As she retreats, Wilcock adds, “I don’t think you have anything to worry about. You’re not his type.”

“I was very aware that people go into HR thinking they’re going to be able to voice their concerns, and they quickly realize HR is there to protect the company and not the employees,” Green said. “There were a couple drafts where he was angrier, and I felt it was more insidious if he was calm, coherent and rational. His argument makes sense, in a way. She can’t prove what she’s seen.”

There might be a hint of ambiguity to Jane’s motivations, but on the whole, Green highlights how entry-level employees might stay silent when they feel “trapped by the system.” In preparing for the film, Green spoke with people who had worked under toxic, often predatory bosses as studio, agency and production assistants — including a few who had worked at the Weinstein Co. She picked up on patterns of women feeling disempowered, threatened or ignored, incorporating them into the screenplay.

“The Assistant” is Green’s first narrative feature, although she considers her prior films, officially deemed documentaries, to be “hybrid pieces.” Her most recent, 2017’s “Casting JonBenét,” is similar to “The Assistant” in approaching its subject matter from a slight remove. To explore the sensationalized case about the murder of child beauty pageant contestant JonBenét Ramsey, Green posted a casting call in the 6-year-old’s hometown of Boulder, Colo., to explore how local actors felt years later about what had happened.

Garner is the first actor Green has worked with this closely. She needed someone “striking” to play Jane, given how mundane the character’s routine can be, and Garner’s work on FX’s “The Americans” convinced Green to meet with her for coffee. There wasn’t much detail about Jane in the script, so the two women discussed how they would portray “the emotional experience of being in a position like that.”

“That’s something fiction film can do,” Green said. “You can focus in on tiny moments and gestures and looks, these things that often go unnoticed but that can really hurt.”

Getting a film made is an uphill battle in itself, but Green had the added challenge of shopping a project that criticizes her own industry. Early on, she said, there were several female executives “who really loved it” and promised to show the script to their colleagues. Then, Green’s team would receive emails back that said those colleagues, most of whom Green presumed to be men, were “refusing to even read it.”

But “The Assistant” made it through, hopping from its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival, after which Bleecker Street acquired distribution rights, to Sundance — where some of Weinstein’s alleged sexual misconduct took place. While Green has heard that her film makes some men uncomfortable, she is encouraged by the women who have approached her to say they “feel really seen by it.”

“Sundance, that was Harvey’s whatever,” Green said. “I want as many people in the film industry to see it as possible. If we can interrogate this behavior and the way it went on for so many years, then hopefully we can make changes going forward. I’m not afraid to screen it anywhere.”

“The Assistant” is playing in theaters.