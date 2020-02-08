AD

“We just snuck it in there,” “Birds” director Cathy Yan says by phone. “I have to give all the credit to Christina Hodson,” she adds, referring to the British screenwriter (“Unforgettable,” the Transformers franchise film “Bumblebee”) who first showed Yan the script in 2018.

“We always knew we wanted to have this string-out of ridiculous things that Roman would get upset at Harley for, so we just kept throwing things out there,” recounts Yan, who notes that the reference was purely for humor’s sake.

Because the graphic whizzes past in a flash, “that makes it even funnier,” Yan says. “There are details like that throughout the film that on first or even second viewing, you say: ‘Did I just see that?’ ”

“Hopefully it will make a few people chuckle,” adds Yan, previously known for the dark comedy “Dead Pigs.” “That’s the kind of sense of humor that I really liked about the movie.”

Sanders isn’t the first Vermont senator attached to DC’s Gotham universe. Sen. Patrick J. Leahy has appeared in five Batman films, including 2016’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” and even shared a scene with Harley’s sometime boyfriend, the Joker, when he was played by Heath Ledger in 2008’s “The Dark Knight.”