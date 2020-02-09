What time will the show be over?
11 p.m., though it may run a few minutes over.
Who’s the host?
There is no host! It worked out so well last year that the producers decided to stick with it.
Who’s going to win?
At this point, it seems as though the show’s most prestigious prize is likely to go to World War I epic “1917” or psychological thriller-slash-dark comedy “Parasite.” Voters do seem to love “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” though, so that could always take everyone by surprise. But the top four acting races should be a lock, as Renée Zellweger (actress), Joaquin Phoenix (actor), Brad Pitt (supporting actor) and Laura Dern (supporting actress) have won most of the prizes throughout awards season. (See all the nominations here.)
Where can I see all the fashion and the awkward celebrity interviews?
E! has programming for most of the day, but the official “Live From the Red Carpet,” hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic, airs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
At 6:30 p.m., ABC airs its own red carpet special, hosted by Billy Porter, Tamron Hall, Lily Aldridge and film critic Elvis Mitchell. The network gets exclusive rights to the red carpet starting at 7:30 p.m., which will be hosted by Seacrest.
ABC will also have an online red carpet show starting at 6:30 p.m., airing on Twitter.
What about the after-shows?
“E! After Party: The 2018 Academy Awards” (11:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.) has a full recap of the show and celebrity interviews.
At 9 a.m. Monday, Seacrest and Kelly Ripa host “Live’s After Oscar Show” to discuss everything from the ceremony.