The 2020 Academy Awards are Sunday night and we already have many questions. Will “Parasite” become the first foreign-language film to win best picture in the 92-year history of the Oscars, or will “1917” continue its awards-season dominance? Will Brad Pitt continue his awards season winning streak and make yet another joke about how he’s so single? Will Quentin Tarantino or Sam Mendes land the best director prize? Could “Joker” be the biggest winner of the night, given that it has 11 nominations, the most of any movie?