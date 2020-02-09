The show starts at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC. Like last year, there is no host.
Before the show, there’s E!'s official “Live From the Red Carpet,” hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic, which is airing from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
At 6:30 p.m., ABC airs its own red carpet special, hosted by Billy Porter, Tamron Hall, Lily Aldridge and film critic Elvis Mitchell. The network gets exclusive rights to the red carpet starting at 7:30 p.m., which will be hosted by Seacrest.
ABC will also have an online red carpet show starting at 6:30 p.m., airing on Twitter.
“Jojo Rabbit” stars Roman Griffin Davis and Archie Yates arrive
Asked what excited him the most about being at the Oscars, Yates exclaimed, “I mean, there’s like, what, 500 celebrities here! What’s not to like?”
Davis and Yates have charmed audiences throughout the press tour for “Jojo Rabbit,” Taika Waititi’s World War II satire in which they play best friends. Giuliana Rancic noted that Yates often cracks Davis up during interviews.
“Well, he’s really funny,” Davis responded. “He’s basically, like, the funniest child — well, funniest person my age I know.”
“I’m not your age — you’re 13! I’m 10,” Yates chimed in, clarifying that he is “nearly 11.”
Spike Lee pays tribute Kobe Bryant with his fashion
Director Spike Lee, who won the best adapted screenplay prize at least year’s Oscars, showed up on the red carpet wearing a purple and gold suit emblazoned with “24,” one of Kobe Bryant’s jersey numbers.
Lee and Bryant were friends; the late Los Angeles Lakers player granted Lee extensive access for a 2009 documentary, “Kobe Doin’ Work,” which followed Bryant on the day of a Lakers game against the San Antonio Spurs.
Spike Lee wearing a purple and gold suit and “Strategy” Nike Kobe 9 Elites to honor his friend Kobe Bryant at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/4hC0nBEnSh— Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) February 9, 2020
Lee won his first competitive Oscar for “BlacKkKlansman” last year. He’ll present an award tonight. “A year later, a lot of things changed,” he told Ryan Seacrest. “I’m happy to be here… and I’m going to enjoy myself.” He didn’t comment much about his late friend, letting the clothes do the talking.
Julia Butters walks the red carpet for the first time
The young “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” actress recalled chatting with Leonardo DiCaprio between takes. “We would be professional,” she laughed. “It was amazing.” She also reflected on her first time at the Oscars. Noting she’s 10 years old, Butters said, “It’s crazy! It’s a lot right now. It’s truly amazing.”
Julia Butters brought a turkey sandwich in her purse because "I don't like some of the food here. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/sCDTr4GZYq— Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) February 9, 2020
Regina King reminisces on last year’s best supporting actress win
The actress, who most recently stunned audiences on HBO’s “Watchmen,” told Ryan Seacrest it’s “still surreal” that she won best supporting actress last year for “If Beale Street Could Talk.”
“James Baldwin had so much to do with American culture, American literature,” she said. “I still can’t believe that this is the anniversary of that moment. I get to be here and keep celebrating it.”
The nominees for best picture
The Washington Post evaluated the chances of all nine best-picture nominees.
What you need to know
While the list of nominees contains few surprises, there were the usual snubs, which included Greta Gerwig in the best director category for “Little Women.”
Which movies were nominated for best picture? “1917,” “Ford v Ferrari,” “The Irishman,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Joker,” “Little Women,” “Marriage Story,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Parasite.”
What to watch before the big show: We put together the full list of movies you need to check out and the must-see performances, which include Renée Zellweger in “Judy,” Adam Driver in “Marriage Story” and Joe Pesci in “The Irishman.” If you’ve procrastinated on catching up with the nominees, we also have a last-minute guide.
Frequently asked questions
What time will the show be over?
11 p.m., though it may run a few minutes over.
Who’s the host?
There is no host! It worked out so well last year that the producers decided to stick with it.
Who’s going to win?
At this point, it seems as though the show’s most prestigious prize is likely to go to World War I epic “1917” or psychological thriller-slash-dark comedy “Parasite.” Voters do seem to love “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” though, so that could always take everyone by surprise. But the top four acting races should be a lock, as Renée Zellweger (actress), Joaquin Phoenix (actor), Brad Pitt (supporting actor) and Laura Dern (supporting actress) have won most of the prizes throughout awards season. (See all the nominations here.)
What about the after-shows?
“E! After Party: The 2018 Academy Awards” (11:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.) has a full recap of the show and celebrity interviews.
At 9 a.m. Monday, Seacrest and Kelly Ripa host “Live’s After Oscar Show” to discuss everything from the ceremony.