The 2020 Academy Awards are Sunday night and we already have many questions. Will “Parasite” become the first foreign-language film to win best picture in the 92-year history of the Oscars, or will “1917” continue its awards-season dominance? Will Brad Pitt continue his awards season winning streak and make yet another joke about how he’s so single? Will Quentin Tarantino or Sam Mendes land the best director prize? Could “Joker” be the biggest winner of the night, given that it has 11 nominations, the most of any movie?

The show starts at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC. Like last year, there is no host.

Before the show, there’s E!'s official “Live From the Red Carpet,” hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic, which is airing from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m., ABC airs its own red carpet special, hosted by Billy Porter, Tamron Hall, Lily Aldridge and film critic Elvis Mitchell. The network gets exclusive rights to the red carpet starting at 7:30 p.m., which will be hosted by Seacrest.

ABC will also have an online red carpet show starting at 6:30 p.m., airing on Twitter.

