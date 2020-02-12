After Smollett claimed in January 2019 that he was the victim of a racist, homophobic attack in Chicago by two people who invoked President Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan, scores of people, including politicians and celebrities, flooded social media with their support, using the hashtag #JusticeForJussie.

Trump Jr. revived the hashtag this week, albeit with obvious sarcasm. Shortly after the Smollett news broke, Trump Jr. tweeted a clip from Dave Chappelle’s “Sticks & Stones” Netflix comedy special in which Chappelle (a vocal supporter of Andrew Yang’s now-defunct presidential campaign) discusses the incident. The comedian — who refers to Smollett as a French actor whose name is pronounced “Juicy Smooyay” (it isn’t) — jokes in the video that the black community knew Smollett was lying and, while usually that community doesn’t sympathize with law enforcement, “this time we even felt sorry for the police.”

Trump Jr. dredged up an old tweet from Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) in which she expressed her support for Smollett shortly after news of the alleged attack. “Great news Kamala!!! It looks like they indicted the guy that did this to Juicy. #JusticeForJussie."

Trump Jr. wrote virtually the same message on Wednesday in response to a sympathetic Jan. 29, 2019 tweet from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) — “Good news Liz … it looks like they got the guy that did this despicable act to Juicy” — though his tweet to the Democratic presidential contender also included a jab about the results of the New Hampshire primaries.

Good news Liz... it looks like they got the guy that did this despicable act to Juicy.



Also, congrats on beating presumptive nominee Joe Biden NH... great work! #NewHampshire #JusticeForJussie https://t.co/CjOOMz4DeZ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 12, 2020

And though Trump Jr. took a quick break to plug several of his father’s achievements, he eventually returned to #JusticeForJussie. He retweeted a clip of an emotional Smollett during an ABC interview last year with Robin Roberts, writing again, “It looks like they finally indicted the guy who attacked Jussie. #justiceforjussie.”

It looks like they finally indicted the guy who attacked Jussie. #justiceforjussie pic.twitter.com/ByadITxyGa — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 11, 2020

This is not the first time Trump Jr. has used the Smollett controversy to support his commentary. In February 2019, soon after authorities accused Smollett of staging the hate crime, Trump’s eldest son appeared on “Fox and Friends” and discussed the backlash he received for being a skeptic.

“Man, I’m really shocked that people in downtown Chicago, in the coldest night of the year, weren’t actually there wearing MAGA hats,” he said sarcastically. “You know, if you wear a MAGA hat in downtown Chicago, you probably wouldn’t last too long, okay, about two seconds before you get shot.” He went on to add that he’s been censored on social media for having the audacity to question what he said “seemed like a crazy story,” though his critics claim he often uses social media to promote conspiracy theories.

In the midst of his father’s impeachment controversy, Trump Jr. made an appearance on Fox’s “Hannity” and vilified Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) for exaggerating his account of President Trump’s July 2019 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. During a hearing in October, Schiff claimed that the president asked Zelensky to “make up dirt” on his political opponent, words that Schiff later explained were meant to be taken, in part, as parody. Republicans still swiftly accused Schiff of misrepresenting the call. During his “Hannity” interview, Trump Jr. called the congressman “basically the Jussie Smollett of Congress on steroids.”

Like his son, President Trump has used Smollett’s case to paint himself as the real victim of a crime. At an annual police chiefs conference in Chicago in October, the president implied that the real hate crime was the false accusations about MAGA supporters.

“Then you have the case of this wiseguy, Jussie Smollett, who beat up himself,” Trump told the crowd. “And he said MAGA country did it. MAGA country. Okay? He said MAGA — it’s a hate crime. That’s a hate crime.”

The president went on to compare Smollett’s “big scam” to the impeachment proceedings.